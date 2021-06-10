NBC Hilariously Thinks It Caught Rep Louis Gohmert in a Guam 'Capsizing' Moment and Gets Trolled Hard

An NBC News politics reporter fell hard for an obvious troll by GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert during a House hearing this week.

The exchange happened during a virtual hearing between associate deputy chief of the Forest Service Jennifer Eberlien, Gohmert, and the House Natural Resources Committee about public lands issues, climate change, and the impact of sun and lunar activity on the climate of the earth.

Gohmert is not an adherent of the high church of man-made global warming. This is why he brought up the impact of the path of the sun, sunspots, and flares, and other celestial activity that obviously has a direct impact on the warming and cooling of the earth’s temperatures separate from humans.

He asked Eberlien what she and the Forest Service would do about the heavenly activity that contributes in greater amounts to the earth’s temperatures and climate changes than man.

“I understand, from what’s been testified to the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change,” Gohmert said, referring to the Bureau of Land Management. “I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they’ve found that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth’s orbit around the sun. We know there’s been significant solar flare activity,” he said. “And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously, that would have profound effects on our climate.” Eberlien responded, smiling, “I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert.” “If you figure out there’s a way in the Forest Service you could make that change, I’d like to know,” Gohmert said.

Well, of course, the Forest Service can’t make changes in celestial activities, but you knew that.

Gohmert’s point was that the sun and moon have more impact on climate than man does. NBC apparently doesn’t know that. Neither does little Ted Lieu, the hyper-politicized California congressman who, last time we saw him, was selling the Trump-Is-a-Russian-Secret-Agent lie.

Lieu suggested Gohmert use Captain Marvel to move the celestial bodies.

I know the answer to the question by Rep. Louie Gohmert. Captain Marvel. She can alter planetary orbits with her superpowers. I’m going to work on a bipartisan resolution asking for her help. https://t.co/Mp25aA6tdh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 9, 2021

But with political cover from Lieu and other leftists, you could just imagine NBC reporter Dareh Gregorian rubbing his hands together and thinking, “Bwhahahaha, I’ve got him now!”

The NBC reporter attempted to frame the Gohmert exchange like the real-life Guam-could-capsize moment from Rep. Hank Johnson in 2010.

Just remembered that time Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said he feared the island of Guam would tip over and capsize due to population increases. What a dildo 😂https://t.co/ekE9WiWKsc — Chris 🇺🇸 (@christophersonW) June 23, 2020

He should have known better but didn’t. Here was NBC’s headline: “Lunar New Deal: GOP Rep. Gohmert suggests altering moon’s orbit to combat climate change.”

See what they did there?

The difference between Guam-is-capsizing Johnson and Gohmert is that the former Texas judge knew what he was talking about.

NBC included a comment from NASA, which pivoted to “Milankovitch cycles” responsible over millennia for climate changes – which cause actual climate changes – but said, in its opinion, aren’t responsible for current “surface climate records.”

“Past climatic changes driven by small variations in Earth’s position relative to the Sun, known as orbital or Milankovitch cycles, take place over tens of thousands of years,” the agency said Thursday. “These orbital cycles are not producing the changes we observe in our satellite and surface climate records, including rapid warming and CO2 levels that are unprecedented for millions of years.”

Contrary to the impression NBC wanted to leave, notwithstanding the brainiacs at NASA, science is not “settled” on what causes climate change and Gohmert was not wrong to bring up celestial activity as a co-related cause of it.