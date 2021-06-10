VodkaPundit
Premium

'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit - Replay Available

By Stephen Green Jun 10, 2021 12:00 PM ET

It’s almost that time of the week again, kids — time for another marathon edition of “Five O’Clock Somewhere” live chat with your favorite hard-drinkin’, air fryin’, long-talkin’ bloggers.

That would be Bryan Preston, Stephen Kruiser, and me, your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit, for those not already in the know.

We’ll talk headline news, music, movies, experimental cooking, and red meat.

Always red meat.

Unlike those other live chats on those other Townhall websites, the three of us usually go three hours or longer.

Because we’ve got the kind of endurance VIP Gold members crave.

So if you aren’t already one of our VIP Gold supporters, with all the extra content and podcasts and live chats that entails…

what are you waiting for?

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Tags: CONSERVATISM PODCAST VIP GOLD
TRENDING
Editor's Choice