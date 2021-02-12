The Morning Briefing: Andrew Cuomo Should Be In Prison for His COVID-19 Lies

Andrew Cuomo: Killer of Grandmas

While the Democrats are busy engaged in the world’s worst creative fiction workshop masquerading as an impeachment trial, the real world continues to spin, and not in a way that is very friendly to the Democrats. When you look at what Grandpa Gropes is actually up to and then see what a disaster vaccine distribution has been in blue states, it’s easy to see why they want to keep the impeachment shiny object sham around as a distraction.

Longtime readers here are very well aware of the fact that I am not a fan of New York’s petty tyrant chief executive, Andrew “Send Grandma to the Grave” Cuomo. I don’t like his brother Fredo either, but at least he doesn’t have body count.

For the longest time, there was a race between Cuomo, California’s Gavin Newsom, and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer for the title of “Worst Governor In America.” Whitmer was an early front-runner, but Newsom and Cuomo have been trading places back and forth for the lead for several months now.

Cuomo is now well ahead and putting distance between himself and Newsom. He may even lap Whitmer by the end of this month.

Two weeks ago, we discussed the report that Cuomo’s COVID-19 New York death toll had been greatly revised upward.

Yesterday we found out that the reason the numbers were off was more insidious than we’d imagined.

Matt has the story:

It should be noted that while they were lying to the public because President Trump was turning it into a “political football,” Cuomo was using his criminal lack of transparency as a political opportunity. He was regularly appearing on his brother’s CNN show to engage in an uncomfortable incestuous attention whore fest. He was hamming it up at his daily press conferences and lapping up the media attention he was undeservedly receiving.

Oh yeah, the media scum were so eager to badmouth President Trump that they took everything Cuomo fed them at face value and never bothered to look into any of it. Here’s a brief reminder:

Gov. Cuomo’s aide just admitted that they purposely hid nursing home data from the feds. We first reported that @NYGovCuomo’s health dept. was undercounting nursing home deaths back in May. This is what other media orgs were doing👇

pic.twitter.com/n2XJZYhITk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021

Perhaps we could have found out about all of this sooner if journalistic curiosity hadn’t been killed by Trump Derangement Syndrome. Every one of the mainstream media flying monkeys who lauded Cuomo for his pandemic response has blood on their hands.

Hey, just playing by their rules here.

I’m no lawyer, but it certainly feels as if something criminal happened here. Sadly, we live in an era where Democrats rarely face consequences for their misdeeds, even when those misdeeds kill thousands.

Andrew Cuomo should definitely be impeached, and probably imprisoned. He should also have to face the families of the people who died because of his horrible response.

For now, as Twitchy reported yesterday, he’s busy with more theatrics, this time promoting a cringe-worthy video that’s supposed to exhort Black people in New York to get vaccinated:

It’s not surprising that a white Democrat would think he can manipulate Black people with a crappy cartoon.

Again, Andrew Cuomo is not just a bad governor, he is a thoroughly awful human being.

That sound you hear is his father Mario — a decent man — rolling over in his grave.

