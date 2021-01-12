The Morning Briefing: Andrew Cuomo Reminds Us That He's the Worst Ever

Andrew Cuomo Might Be Concussed

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let’s begin with a guided meditation that’s really just pouring a bunch of whiskey into our coffee.

The Big Tech shutdown rages on. I spent a lot of time on MeWe yesterday. The site was handling whatever influx of new users it was having fairly well. And I do like the layout there. It took me a very long time to get back into my Gab account, however. Their servers were straining under all of the traffic from newly homeless Parler people it seemed.

Anyway, not all is lost yet, but you wouldn’t know that if you were hanging around my friends and colleagues. Lotta gloom and doom there. I get it, but I’m not participating in it. I’ll be posting a new podcast episode for our VIP subscribers later today explaining that.

I didn’t want to dwell on the Big Tech Thought Police stuff too much to start off today. I’m sure there will be plenty more of that to talk about before we get to the weekend.

Remember when we used to talk about COVID more than anything else? We are going to bring that back to the playlist today.

Andrew Cuomo — Fredo the Elder — crawled out of the cave where he spends his days pulling wings off of flies and smelts participation trophies for his handling of the pandemic in his state to remind us that he is perhaps the worst governor in America.

I only said “perhaps” because who knows what Gavin Newsom will do this week?

Of all of the strange drama that has played out since the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu descended upon this great land perhaps none has been stranger than the random amnesia that Andrew Cuomo has been exhibiting before our eyes. This piece of work racked up a massive body count in record time because he so mishandled the early days of the pandemic. He’s made countless blunders in the months since then but is still convinced that he’s the Boy Wonder of pandemic state executives.

One thing you have to give Cuomo — he’s consistently the worse at dealing with the plague. At present, Cuomo is utterly cocking up his state’s vaccine administration plan.

Stacey wrote a post yesterday chronicling Cuomo’s incompetence:

What’s particularly galling is that Cuomo has been patting himself on the back throughout all of his monumental failure.

Along with Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer, Cuomo has been one of the Big 3 lockdown governors, which didn’t help with curbing the pandemic but did financially destroy a lot of lives.

Yesterday, Cuomo tweeted this follow-up to his state of the state address:

We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.#SOTS2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

As I’ve often said, Democrats are the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind party. Their memories seem to be forever being wiped of inconvenient facts and history. This is a man who treated anyone who suggested anything like this to him as if they were advocating for mass murder. Now he’s on board! It’s a belated Christmas miracle!

It’s more than a safe bet that Cuomo won’t be pressed on this neck-breaking 180 by anyone in the media. He will probably be hitting the Sunday shows to tell America that he invented reopening and that he all along opposed being shut down. Jake Tapper’s heart might explode with joy if they get too near each other.

Cuomo will never cease to be awful, either as a human being or a governor.

And he will never stop going out of his way to remind us.



Big Tech wants to silence conservatives. Help us fight back by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code CENSORSHIP to receive 25% off your VIP membership

Just Sayin’

The Democrat-controlled House and Senate will be crafting legislation to do the same… https://t.co/2AdDKmgGdi — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 11, 2021

Intriguing…

With a distinctive honeycomb-style design, the Swiss keyboard startup Typewise app claims they can reduce typos by up to 80 percent. Until Twitter adds an 'edit' button, this could be ducking helpful. #CES #ces2021 https://t.co/gJG1Lb9EQC pic.twitter.com/nZy2fPd7br — WIRED Gadget Lab (@gadgetlab) January 11, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Teen encourages younger readers with book donations https://t.co/EIfFzHiBYb via @6abc — Jason Deehan🌎 (@Mrdeehanclass) January 9, 2021

PJM Linktank

Me: NY Times Tech Writer Disturbed By Current Power of Big Tech

Street Artist SABO Triggers the Left With ‘Say Her Name’ Poster of Woman Shot By Police at Capitol Protest

Scott Adams: ‘I Pledge Allegiance to the Official Narrative’

Treacher: State Department Website Falsely Announces Trump’s Resignation

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #122: How Many New Yorkers Will Die of Vaccine Red Tape?

Idaho Internet Provider Blocks Access to Facebook and Twitter After Customers Decry Censorship

Some House Democrats Realize Another Impeachment Is a Bad Idea

Which of These Words Spoken by Trump Would Cause You to Riot?

BREAKING: Parler Sues Amazon, Asks Court to Reverse Illegal ‘Death Blow’

When you’re too totalitarian for the Germans…Even European Leaders Are Raising Concerns About Twitter Banning Trump

Parler Will ‘Be Down Longer Than Expected’ as More Vendors Drop Big Tech Alternative

#Endorsed. Big Tech Should Pay Reparations for Harming Americans’ Mental Health and Causing Addictions

VIP

Kruiser’s ‘Worst Week Ever’—Getting Rid of My COVID 19 Pounds

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: America Races Two Potentially Existential Crises

Are Social Media Echo Chambers Inevitable?

Too Fast and Too Furious: Where Will the Free Speech Big Chill Lead?

VIP Gold

‘Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter’: If They Can Ban Trump, They Can Ban Us

Don’t Blame Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley for the Riot

From the Mothership and Beyond

Chinese Democracy: Marxist-Corporatist Fusion Regime Declares War on American Republic, and the Neocon Corporate Courtiers Applaud

Can Twitter exist in a democracy?

WATCH: Antifa Demands a Local Bookstore Stop Selling Andy Ngo’s Book… About Antifa’s Nasty Tactics

Instead of Impeachment, McCarthy Wants Congress to Address Four Other Areas

Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Has Just Two Words for President Trump

It Looks Like a Key Player in a Vocal Anti-Trump Group Could Be Engulfed in a Sex Scandal

House Dem Forgot Another Possible Cause for Her COVID Diagnosis

This is Sony’s Airpeak drone

This is all going super well…Biden Picks Someone With No Experience To Run The CIA

Manchin: No Really, Dems’ Push For $2000 Stimulus Payments Looks Sketchy To Me

NY Bar Association: We May Expel Giuliani For “Trial By Combat” Remark At Rally

Clyburn: Maybe We’ll Wait Until After Biden’s First 100 Days To Send Impeachment Over To The Senate

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to provide immunity for 1 year

But remember, they’re not coming for our guns or something. Biden’s Call To “Defeat The NRA” A Warning For All Gun Owners

Personal Preparedness In Precarious Times

Capitol Incident Reignites Debate Over Guns In Michigan

“People Are Pretty Scared” – Long Lines And High Demand At Gun Stores

Good luck with that. Democrats Hint They Will Try to Use the Fourteenth Amendment to Expel GOP Representatives Who Challenged the Electoral Votes

Melania Trump Breaks Silence on Capitol Riot; Drops Beatdown on ‘Salacious Gossip, False and Misleading Statements on Me’

New Hampshire Woman Gets Her First Dose of the Vaccine – at 107 Years Old

Disneyland to Become Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Reporters share Twitter statement that ‘explains why prominent Republicans have been losing followers en masse’

‘Tick tock libs’: Gab unveils its project called the Liberal Hate Machine compiling threats, slurs, and more

Good luck with that: Joe Biden says that the theme of his inauguration will be ‘America United’

Poppin’ Fresh is having a sad. ‘You’re in withdrawal’: CNN’s Brian Stelter now filling the void by telling us what President Trump would have tweeted

The Singaporean Baker Inventing a Pie for Every American State

Bee Me

In Preparation For Possible Woman President, White House Staff Begins Loosening All Jar Lids https://t.co/fCMCWMJ0j9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 11, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Stick with it. Uecker is so perfectly dry. And check out those clothes.

I’m wearing my fancy ennui today.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.