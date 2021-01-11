State Department Website Falsely Announces Trump's Resignation

If you’re still reading my blog posts in January 2021, you probably know that almost 11 years ago, I was struck down while legally crossing a DC street by a State Department security SUV that made an illegal left turn. I ended up being crippled for life and it’s been a pretty bad time, but that’s another story. The point is that I really hate the State Department and I’m always glad to see bad news about them. It’s deeply satisfying to watch them being humiliated, so I really got a kick out of this next item.

Christopher Miller, BuzzFeed:

A disgruntled employee at the State Department changed the biographies of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to say their term was coming to an end on Monday — nine days before President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in — two current-serving diplomats with knowledge of the situation told BuzzFeed News… The president’s biography was changed to read, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00,” while the vice president’s biography was edited to “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:22.” One of the diplomats said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered an internal investigation into the matter, beginning with interns and employees leaving Foggy Bottom this week and next ahead of the transition to the Biden administration.

Here’s a screenshot:

Hey, @StateDept, what do you know that the rest of us don't? "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00." pic.twitter.com/Ntl1BSqsb9 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021

A lot of people would like this to be true, and there are more of them by the minute. They’re eager to think that somehow the State Department website would be the first to announce Trump’s resignation, assuming they’re thinking at all. But no, sorry, it’s not true. LIBS OWNED AGAIN!

This act of digital vandalism isn’t as bad as, say, killing a cop with a fire extinguisher in front of the Capitol Building, but it’s still not something you should do. I assume whichever government staffer did this was committing some sort of federal crime. But this is the State Department we’re talking about, and in my experience they’re not too eager to admit fault. So we may never know who did it. Still kinda funny, though.

Of course, it doesn’t matter whether or not anybody thinks Trump should resign, because he won’t do it no matter how much sense it makes to a normal person. If the Capitol riot didn’t convince him that he should step down immediately for the good of the country, nothing will. And despite all the Democrats’ saber-rattling, I doubt they have the guts to impeach him again. So we’ve got eight more days of this.

