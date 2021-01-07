Rioting Is Wrong, No Matter What You Think Lin Wood Wants

Last summer, a man named George Floyd died in the custody of a multiracial group of Minnesota police officers. And ever since, there has been rioting in major American cities almost every night and often during the day. Rioting has become so commonplace that the news barely even covers it anymore. Our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media share the political goals of most of the rioters, so the news has done everything possible to downplay the political violence that has destroyed an untold number of American lives. Hell, the only reason I know Antifa is still rioting in Portland every single night is because I follow Andy Ngo on Twitter.

BLM-antifa extremists confronted Portland mayor Ted Wheeler while he was dining out last night. Serial-riot arrestee Tracy Molina was part of the mob. Shortly after this video, he was punched. #antifa pic.twitter.com/hcVWJdJKcd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2021

I’ve been speaking out about this political violence and intimidation, and the media hacks who dismiss or defend it, for months. Scroll through my archive if you don’t believe me. I hate this chaos and destruction, and I have nothing but contempt for the liars who use it to get what they want. I’m repulsed by wealthy pundits who call to #DefundThePolice from their comfortable, well-guarded homes. I’m disgusted by the mayors and governors who turn a blind eye and burble impotent euphemisms about “social justice.” They’re playing with fire, literally, and they don’t care because they don’t have to live in the neighborhoods that are being destroyed. They don’t have to look in the faces of the people whose lives are being ruined. They all just move on, leaving the victims to their own devices.

Here’s a representative example:

My condolences to any sane person working at a media outlet right now. CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo, almost all of them. Biting your tongue every moment of every day, scared to observe reality for fear of losing your job. A riot isn't a riot. 2 + 2 = TBA. pic.twitter.com/SjWYn6iTpz — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) June 7, 2020

I guess people keep falling for it, because MSNBC and CNN haven’t gone out of business yet.

Well, yesterday we had a riot the media can’t get behind. Finally, it was more than just “unruly.” It only took them seven months to catch up, but they finally agree with me that rioting is wrong. That’s something, I guess.

Just because they’re hypocrites doesn’t mean I have to be one, as if that somehow spites them. I unequivocally condemn the riot at the Capitol Building yesterday, and I reject all the excuses and conspiracy theories and other demented nonsense being used to downplay it. It’s a complete disgrace, and if you defend it, you’re a fool.

And Donald Trump is responsible for his part in inciting that violent mob. Those people thought they were doing what he wanted them to do. They listened to what he told them, and they stormed the Capitol. Even as he “called for peace” yesterday, he egged them on by insisting the election was stolen from him. I honestly thought he couldn’t get any worse, but once again he proved me wrong.

A few days ago, I scoffed at the dumb libs who call for Trump to be impeached every time he makes a Twitter typo. They’ve cried wolf so many times that they’ve made most people doubt the very existence of wolves. But after yesterday, I dread how much more chaos Trump can sow in the next two weeks. I don’t know if removing him from office at this late date is the right thing to do, but I’m not sure how it could make things any worse.

Just look at what happened to Ashli Babbitt yesterday. She’s the 14-year Air Force veteran who was shot and killed while participating in the riot. Check out the last thing she put up on her active Twitter feed:

This was the last thing retweeted by @Ashli_Babbitt, the woman who was shot while breaking into the Capitol today. I'm not sure what to say about it except that she didn't seem to be Antifa. pic.twitter.com/kQlQ5Wv4Gj — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021

(If you don’t know the name Lin Wood, then you don’t know that he was instrumental in driving down GOP turnout in Georgia this week because “elections are being stolen.” If you’re pissed off about that election result, start with him.)

And the day before that, Babbitt said this:

Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light! — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) January 5, 2021

Babbitt thought she was doing the right thing. She thought she was making America great again. She convinced herself that the fate of the republic was at stake and it was up to her to do something about it. She was egged on by wealthy, powerful people who couldn’t care less whether she lived or died. And now she’s dead.

Ashli Babbitt and the rest of these rioters made their own choices. Would they have made those choices if one man’s ego had allowed him to admit defeat and call for a peaceful transfer of power? Would any of this have happened if he’d just accepted the inevitable?

The rioters are to blame for the rioting. The politicians are to blame for stoking their delusions. And the media is to blame for sending a clear message: You can get what you want by smashing things and hurting people.

To hell with them all. And if you defend them, any of them, to hell with you too.