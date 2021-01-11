Insanity Wrap #122: How Many New Yorkers Will Die of Vaccine Red Tape?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK to force the elderly to submit to a 51-item online questionnaire, complete with uploading multiple attachments, just to get a vaccine appointment that might not be available?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

The process for *senior citizens* to get the vaccine in New York City involves a 51 step online questionnaire that includes uploading multiple attachments. https://t.co/V11yUdAf0W — Polly Mosendz (@polly) January 11, 2021

Wait, what?

Insanity Wrap remembers helping our grandparents get computerized back in the ’90s.

Online wasn’t even a thing for them. We just needed to get them up and running on Windows so they could keep their books on Quicken.

It went slowly and there was some hair-pulling along the way, but eventually and with great effort the job was done.

“Eventually” is the key word in that last sentence. We’re sure it was only a few days or maybe a couple of weeks but there were moments that stretched out nearly into infinity.

Our grandparents might have been in their 70s but we were merely trying to get them to understand the basics of point-and-click computing.

There was no pandemi, no vaccine, no elderly lives on the line.

Correction: There was one life on the line that time our grandfather kept asking why there was “wallpaper” for his computer’s “desktop,” but the life at risk belonged to Bill Gates.

New York doesn’t want you visiting your parents or grandparents, but New York does want them filling out ridiculous amounts of electronic paperwork.

Business analyst Ben Thompson (we read his Stratechery site regularly) says that the state is “literally killing people with red tape.”

“Nothing, absolutely nothing, matters more than speed. By obsessing about prioritizing the vaccine we are prioritizing the extension of this pandemic,” he notes.

It gets worse.

One New Yorker tweeted, “I helped my parents fill it out, and if the place you choose at the end doesn’t have an available time, you have to reset and start the whole form over again.”

Crazy, right?

Or should Insanity Wrap have gone with “deadly” instead?

Slave to the Algorithm

A homesteading group in which my wife participates got hit with the FB "moderation" hammer because they discussed "preparing." The preparing is for gardening and canning and the shackles should, I assume, pass, but the whole group had enough. They migrated to MeWe. — J.D. Tuccille (@JD_Tuccille) January 10, 2021

Let us set the Wayback Machine once more for the mid-’90s.

When young Insanity Wrap learned that the NSA was scanning emails and other electronic communications for “dangerous” keywords, we wrote a little script that appended our outgoing emails with something like “terror bomb cartel drugs Islam Waco.”

Remove their ability to spy on us by overloading their primitive (by today’s standards) computing power, was our naive thought at the time.

Then 9/11 happened and we disabled and deleted the script.

These days the AI is so omnipresent and just so dang intelligent that Facebook is — out of “an abundance of caution,” we’re sure — bringing down the moderation hammer on innocuous gardening forums.

Have you moved to MeWe yet? Insanity Wrap has.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Details:

Far-Left Antifa/BLM activist John Sullivan has been identified as one of the activists who were part of the group of people who illegally entered the Capitol building on Wednesday. Sullivan is not, however, a Trump supporter, in fact, he’s just the opposite. On his Instagram page that has now been deleted, the BLM activist who is also the self-proclaimed founder of the “Insurgence USA” group, posted warnings like “An armed revolution is the only effective way to bring about change.”

But:

Strangely, when CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed Sullivan, he never mentioned his recent criminal history, his threats of preventing President Trump from serving a second term, including “ripping” him from the White House, or the radical group he founded that supports Anarchy and an armed revolution.

Today’s craziest person in the world is anyone who still believes we have an actual news media.

There is only the Infotainment Complex, and Insanity Wrap doesn’t have to tell you that they have taken sides.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

As anyone paying attention already knew:

Law enforcement in Washington often has to maintain law and order while allowing Americans to practice their First Amendment rights. In many scenarios, this is a challenging balance to strike. Sund’s description of the clashes with Capitol Police sounds familiar because it is. The tactics used in the riot last week resemble those used in riots that occurred in multiple cities throughout 2020. Law enforcement officers and buildings around the U.S. have been attacked with pipes, rocket-grade fireworks, and other dangerous weapons since May by Antifa and Black Lives Matter criminals.

All riots are wrong, but some riots are more wrong than others.

Insanity Wrap remembers an old joke from the ’80s or ’90s: PMS is that one week each month when women act the way men do all the time.

The one time — literally, the one time — that Trump supporters acted like leftists do all the time, it’s an “insurrection.”

That’s the word alleged President-elect Joe Asterisk chose to use, and of course, the press picked up that ball and ran with it.

But most of a year’s worth of actual insurrection, up to and including attempting to take over federal buildings and actual secession from the Union, all that is mere “mostly peaceful protest.”

Peaceful Protests Not Wanted

DEVELOPING: Democrats in both the House and Senate are planning to draft legislation to classify MAGA rallies as "domestic terrorist activity" and require the FBI, DOJ & DHS to take steps to prevent such "domestic terrorism." Sen. Durbin is leading effort along with Rep Schneider — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 11, 2021

Good Lord.

Insanity Wrap doesn’t have to tell you how this unconstitutional bit of legalized thuggery ends, but we will anyway.

Denied legal means to peacefully protest, people will turn to actual domestic terrorism.

Because when your own alleged President-elect calls you a domestic terrorist, why not act like he means it?

For the record, that’s a prediction and NOT an endorsement.

There’s a world of difference between the two, although Insanity Wrap is certain the Left will blur the living hell out of that vital distinction.

Meet the Real Terrorists

Militia of Antifa black bloc, marched in Manhattan today to claim ownership of the public space.

Andy Ngo noted: “A militia of #antifa black bloc carrying shields marched in Manhattan yesterday to claim ownership of the public space. Similar gatherings elsewhere, some of which are violent, have occurred since the social media ban of Trump.”

Since Twitter allows the promotion of this stuff, their app needs to be pulled from the Android and iOS app stores, and their web services denied.

Insanity Wrap is certain that’s only fair.

One More Thing…

