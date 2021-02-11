FLASHBACK: Biden Compared Trump to Goebbels, Used Hitler in a Campaign Ad

The news that Gina Carano, who plays the popular reoccurring character Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, has been fired by Lucasfilm/Disney over allegedly objectionable posts on Instagram sent shockwaves on social media, with many conservatives calling on people to end their subscriptions to Disney+ in response to the company’s embrace of cancel culture.

Liberal snowflakes have been calling for Carano to be fired for some time, and I suspect Lucasfilm/Disney has been anxiously waiting for something give them a reason to. Her offending post dared to compare cancel culture to the demonization of Jews in Europe in the 1930s.

That, apparently, was the last straw for Lucasfilm/Disney. Of course, the snowflakes are happy.

“Fired for making a Hitler analogy?” asked Dilbert creator Scott Adams on Twitter. “Wouldn’t that employment standard make all of us unemployed?”

Indeed it would. In fact, if cancel culture was equally applied to both conservatives and liberals, the current occupant of the White House would also have to be canceled by the left.

In October 2020, Joe Biden used footage of Adolf Hitler in a campaign ad attacking Trump. The ad combined a speech Biden gave about the 2017 Charlottesville riots with the Black Eye Peas song “Where Is the Love.” Approximately 45 seconds into the video embedded below, you’ll see the portion where archive footage of Hitler is used, after which Biden repeated the false claim that Trump called neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

A month before that, Biden compared Trump to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda.

“He’s sort of like [Joseph] Goebbels,” Biden told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

And let’s face it, he’s hardly alone. Comparing Trump and the GOP to Hitler or the Nazis has become a favorite past time Democratic Party. And Gina Carano’s post was hardly an inappropriate comparison. It’s not like Democrats haven’t advocated for “reeducation” camps for Trump supporters. One California Democratic Party official even asked how to “deprogram” 75 million people—a reference to the number of votes Trump got in the 2020 election. Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump or Pence in an elevator on Ellen, and the audience laughed.

So, let’s face it, Gina Carano’s post, which prompted the latest calls for her firing, was hardly inappropriate—especially not compared to Joe Biden’s divisive rhetoric. Yet, the left finds comparing Trump to Hitler to be appropriate… just like they did to Mitt Romney in 2012, John McCain in 2008, George W. Bush from 2001-2008, etc., etc. etc..

So, if we’re in the business of canceling people for Nazi analogies, how many Democrats would even be left in government?

