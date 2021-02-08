FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Joked About Killing Trump, Pence, and Jeff Sessions

Seeing as Trump has been impeached because his rhetoric allegedly incited the riot on the U.S. Capitol in January, it seems appropriate to point out instances where Democrats have used violent rhetoric and demand equal justice for it.

In 2018, Senator Kamala Harris appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, during which DeGeneres asked Harris a series of random questions from cards. It was upbeat and all in the name of humor, but things got seriously dark when DeGeneres asked, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

“Does one of us have to come out alive?” Harris asked, then laughed hysterically.

Kamala Harris joked about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions with Ellen in 2018. Can we impeach her?pic.twitter.com/uCOa4uJihz — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) February 8, 2021

Kamala Harris made a joke of killing the president of the United States, the vice president of the United States, and the attorney general of the United States. She laughed. She thought it was funny. Ellen DeGeneres also laughed, as did the audience. Kamala’s joke normalized and trivialized political violence. But Donald Trump, who told his supporters to march peacefully to the Capitol, was impeached for “inciting violence.”

Last summer, Kamala Harris also even gleefully predicted that the BLM protests, during which rioting, looting, and murder occurred, wouldn’t end. In fact, she told Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, that they shouldn’t end. “They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop,” she told him. “This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.”

By this standard, Kamala Harris should be impeached.

