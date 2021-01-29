The Morning Briefing: Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 Death Toll Gets a Shocking Recount

Noted Pandemic Leader Andrew Cuomo’s Hands Are Even Bloodier Now

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I dreamed of a kiddie pool filled with taquitos last night. I may have to make that happen.

I’ve got to say that working from the opposition hasn’t been awful so far. There is never a shortage of anything to write about and the first nine days have been kind of a blur, this week especially. It feels like Monday morning was about three hours ago. If I can just avoid the gulag this might be survivable.

If Tom Brady wins another Super Bowl, all bets are off.

Focusing on sports makes me feel like less of a domestic terrorist. I highly recommend it. Keeping the flask full helps too.

Those of you who have been reading the Briefing throughout the plague know that there are few players in this horror theater who I despise more than the elder of the Double Fredos, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

During our most recent VIP Gold live chat yesterday, Stephen Green, Bryan Preston, and I were ranking the worst governors in America based on how they have handled the pandemic. There was consensus that Gretchen Whitmer was in the number three spot. We all thought that Cuomo and Gavin Newsom were tied for number one.

I hadn’t read any of the day’s news yet and found out that Cuomo had staked a claim to the top spot.

It would appear that Cuomo’s already massive COVID-19 body count is actually much, much higher than originally thought. It’s rather amazing that any elderly people in the state of New York are still alive while Gov. Stalin reigns.

My Townhall colleague Courtney O’Brien has more:

“It’s finally happening,” Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “@NYGovCuomo is going to have to answer for his role in the nursing home tragedy and the cover up. The angels won.” After months of investigative work, New York Attorney General Letitia James and her office released their report on the number of COVID-related fatalities in state nursing homes. Over the summer, the New York State Department of Health reported that just over 6,600 people had died from COVID. But as predicted, that number appears to have been severely undercounted, perhaps by as much as 50 percent, the attorney general regretted to announce. New York was the only state in the nation with a major outbreak to not include in their count those individuals who died from COVID after being transferred to the hospital.

Fifty percent.

That’s some pretty devious cooking of the death books.

Cuomo is a real piece of work. He also may very well be clinically insane. He has consistently insisted that his handling of the pandemic was brilliant. Of course, the paste-eaters in the MSM kept reinforcing little Andy’s delirium. Remember, this was the guy they were all hoping would replace Biden if he dropped out of the race. They all lauded Cuomo’s prowess while deriding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose actions in his state have been freedom-based and successful.

The clearest sign of Cuomo’s mental instability came this week when on two different occasions the moron publicly stated that “incompetent government kills people.”

He said that with a straight face.

Seriously, if you have any elderly relatives in New York who have survived Cuomo thus far, get them out of there. Who knows when this lunatic will go on another killing spree?

Cuomo is representative of the pandemic experience in the U.S. Everybody who has been awful at dealing with it has been praised, while those who’ve done what needed to be done without preening for the media have been ridiculed. The left still treats Anthony Fauci like a genius when he’s nothing more than a pathetic attention whore who has contradicted himself so many times it’s fair to wonder if he didn’t sustain a head injury last year and is still suffering from its effects.

Just six months ago, the MSM was saying that President Trump was irresponsible for promising a vaccine by the end of the year.

Seriously, these idiots haven’t gotten anything right.

Nor will they anytime soon.

Have a great weekend.

A Step In the Right Direction

South Carolina Senate votes to outlaw abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected https://t.co/oznhAVZli7 pic.twitter.com/LwYyAnPKJB — The Hill (@thehill) January 29, 2021

On A Lighter #TGIF Note

Sir, We are very impressed with your approach to problem solving and would like to formally offer you the position of Branch Manager. 📹: Imgur user BabyFace25 pic.twitter.com/qREeGOAecQ — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 29, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”☕

Madison's neighbor Bill delivers coffee to her porch almost every morning out of the kindness of his own heart. Last week, she was able to surprise him with a thank you of her own!

📹: madisonwade on IG pic.twitter.com/bCbbG7OIIM — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) January 22, 2021

PJM Linktank

Me: COVID-19 Has Exposed Teachers’ Unions as the Shakedown Artists They Really Are

A hill to die on. Now They’ve Come for the Bacon and Eggs…

But no mean tweets! Climate Czar John Kerry Says Tens of Thousands of Jobs Will Be Cut for Zero Benefit

COVID-19’s Attacks on the Brain Mean Some Patients May Never ‘Be Out of the Woods’

Facebook Will Reduce Political Content in Newsfeed

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #134: POLITICO Goes Full ‘Dr. Strangelove’ in the White House Press Room

Pelosi Calls Armed Republican Congressmen the ‘Enemy’ Within

IG Says HHS Bureaucrats Raided Public Health Funds, Wasting Millions of Dollars

Shut it, ditz. AOC Accuses Ted Cruz of ‘Trying to Get Me Killed’

Has the Robinhood App Been Unmasked as the Sheriff of a Rotten System?

The Loneliness of Pro-Impeachment Republicans

What Is Happening? AOC, Trump Jr., and Ted Cruz Suddenly Agree on Something

Robinhood Protecting the Rich? GameStop Buys Halted in Massive Game Of High-Stakes Chicken

Unity: Republicans, Democrats and Industry Despise Biden’s Latest Executive Order

Nancy Pelosi’s Recent Stock Purchase Raises Ethical and Legal Questions

CIRCLE BACK: Watch Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Repeatedly Dodge Questions in Her First Week

Tracing the Roots of the Left’s New Domestic ‘War on Terror’

The ‘Farcical and Empty Claims’ of Islam’s Greatest University

The Tragedy of Biden Voters

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: What Do Michelle Obama and Zombie Movies Have In Common?

The Biden Backlash Is Already Brewing

VIP Gold

We talked a lot about football and space travel. Replay Available: VIP Gold Live Chat with Preston, Kruiser, VodkaPundit

The GameStop Stock Revolt Proved Something the Elites Didn’t Want the Peasantry to See

From the Mothership and Beyond

Senate Mischief Makers

Rush Limbaugh Weighs in on the Populist Revolt on Wall Street

‘Banana Republic’: It Sure Looks Like Biden’s DOJ Is Engaging in Political Retribution

The Daily Wire’s ‘Run Hide Fight’ is a Must-See

So, Is Anyone Going to Ask Why Thousands of Troops Are Still in DC After Biden’s Inauguration

Every crazy thing that happened in Apple and Facebook’s privacy feud today

Watch: Biden Walks Away When Asked About the Sacrifices He’s Forcing On Americans

That Fencing Around the Capitol? It May Not Be Going Away Anytime Soon

Alabama Hot Plate: Meghan McCain Barbecues Biden and Juliennes John Kerry

Follower of Christ Denzel Washington Speaks Out in Support of America’s Law Enforcement

Denver archbishop challenges ‘pro-choice’ Catholics to test their conscience

Oh HELL NO. New Gun Control Bill Would Create Public Registry Of Firearms

Gun Licensing Law Challenged In Federal Court

Concealed Carry Holder Kills Would-Be Robber In Seattle Suburb

#RIP. Pioneering US actress Cicely Tyson dies aged 96

David Brooks: These Anti-Science Teacher’s Unions Are ‘Marring Children’s Lives’

Bronze Medal Winner? Novavax Reports Vaccine 89% Effective In Phase 3 Trials

They seem nice. China Warns Taiwan: ‘Independence Means War’

Stop Sensationalizing the Threat of Right-Wing Political Violence

‘Bizarre’: NY Post and others note how NYC mayor ‘failed to show up’ (literally) for final State of the City speech

Chris Stirewalt explains what he learned from calling Arizona for Biden so early on election night

‘Swamp’s back, y’all!’ Jen Psaki will circle back to recusal questions about Biden Treasury Secretary, $800k in hedge fund speaking fees

‘Did Iran write this?’ New York Times passes along some pro-nuclear deal propaganda from Iran’s UN ambassador

Remembering the 7 Challenger Astronauts

Myanmar’s Cave of Ten Thousand Buddhas Lives Up to Its Name

Bee Me

Concerns Raised As President Xi Seen Wearing Biden-Harris 2020 Shirt https://t.co/xjQ0C0bpnM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 28, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

It’s been awhile. Maybe I should just pencil this one in for every Friday.

I think I’m going to need extra Lent this year.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.