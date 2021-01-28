The Biden Backlash Is Already Brewing

Joe Biden has been president for 8 days, and his extreme policies are already inspiring serious backlash. Uncle Joe from Scranton has signed dozens of executive orders on everything from supposedly saving the climate to destroying girls’ sports to paying for abortions overseas, and he’s just getting started. But this radical shift in America’s policy is not going unanswered.

On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked Biden’s moratorium on deportations of illegal immigrants. The judge ruled that Biden’s abrupt reversal of federal immigration law enforcement violated the government’s prior commitments to border states like Texas.

On Wednesday, after Biden signed a mammoth executive order on climate change that will flip America’s national security on its head — undermining national security while claiming that the so-called “climate crisis” is the central national security threat — the Western Energy Alliance, an organization representing oil companies, said it filed a lawsuit challenging that order in court.

On Thursday, Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wy.) introduced the Protecting Our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act, which would prohibit the Biden administration from blocking energy or mineral leasing on federal lands or waters without approval from Congress. Among many other things, Biden’s climate order directed the federal government not to approve any new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

Biden’s climate orders have also alienated union leaders. The Laborer’s International Union endorsed Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but it has condemned the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline. The United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters also endorsed Biden, but it condemned the administration for the loss of jobs and likely rising energy costs.

According to The Washington Examiner, at least 13 state legislatures are preparing legislation to fight radical transgender policies like the ones Biden has ordered via executive diktat. Biden’s transgender orders undermine science, allow biological males into women’s bathrooms and changing rooms, and enable biological males to defeat women in women’s sports. Americans will fight back.

Meanwhile, Democrats appear to be pushing a new domestic “War on Terror” targeting conservatives as if the 75 million Americans who voted for Trump represent a cabal plotting “insurrections” like the Capitol riot. Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) has boldly spoken out against this “KGB-style surveillance” effort. Democrats may be able to pull something like this off, but Americans will be on our guard and the backlash will be deafening.

Republicans need to craft winsome messages to hold Biden to account while providing better policy alternatives. Biden’s radicalism has alienated many Americans and the backlash is already brewing. The GOP has to harness it to build a winning coalition for 2022 and 2024.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.