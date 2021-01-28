Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: What Do Michelle Obama and Zombie Movies Have In Common?

(Kruiser’s Permanote Description: This column is intended to be a lighthearted, short-form way to frequently connect with our cherished VIP readers. Sometimes it will be serious. Sometimes it will be fun. Sometimes it will be a cornucopia of intellectual curiosities and fascinations. OK, maybe not so much the last one. Anyway, as this is a departure for me, I’m including this explanation at the top of each post for a while. Also, non-subscribers can see the first couple of paragraphs so I am in desperate need of filler until we get to the private stuff (subscribe here). Please remember that there is a standing invitation to ask me anything in the comments. Once a week, I’ll answer.)

Let me begin by saying that I know I’ve been slacking with this mini-column this week. The week GOT AWAY from me. It didn’t occur to me until late Wednesday night when I was working on the next day’s Morning Briefing that I hadn’t done one of these since last Friday.

Mea culpa.

Anyway, let us move on with a couple of quick things from the madness that is our world.

We all know that the level of fawning over all things Biden has been beyond ridiculous. One of the more irritating things I’ve noticed is the constant raving about the fashion sense of the women of Team Gropes. No, seriously. After four years of having an ACTUAL FASHION MODEL in the White House who looked absolutely perfect every time she was near a camera, we’re now supposed to believe that Kamala Harris’s standard female corporate-issue black pants and Jill Biden’s frumpy chic are the cutting edge of style.

Things reached a new level of absurdity when, in an effort to make sure that The Lightbringer didn’t feel slighted by all of the attention that his former veep was getting, BuzzFeed (yeah, I know) posted something about Michelle Obama’s stunning fashion sense.

Yes, that Michelle Obama:

I pledge allegiance to the lewks. https://t.co/IMmTlbH2kJ — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 22, 2021

This is the woman who most of the time dressed like Carol Burnett in the Gone With the Wind parody skit.

The answer to the question in the headline is “absolutely nothing.”

I just needed a hook and wanted to recommend a movie that was released fifteen months ago but I just got around to watching this past Tuesday.

I generally don’t like zombie fare anymore. Sure, I was a big George Romero fan back in the day but it’s a genre that’s way overdone and almost completely out of entertaining ideas. The Walking Dead is garbage and I’m forever mystified by its popularity.

While working on the Briefing the other night I decided to take a chance on Zombieland: Double Tap, mostly because I liked the cast. It’s a follow-up to Zombieland, which was made ten years before the sequel.

It’s hilarious. I haven’t been that entertained by a new(er) movie in a long time. It’s not really about the zombies, which is probably why I liked it. It’s about the humorous relationships between the quirky characters.

I haven’t worked out my own personal movie rating system yet but I highly recommend it.

Don’t forget to AMA.

Here’s the trailer (MILD LANGUAGE WARNING):

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.