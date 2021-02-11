Little Old Lady Who Survived Hitler Would Support Canceled 'Mandalorian' Actress Gina Carano's Take On Cancel Culture

MMA fighter turned actress Gina Carano had a life before Disney’s The Mandalorian and she’ll have one afterwards. That said, as my PJ Media colleague Megan Fox reports, Carano just got canceled – fired – from her sweet Disney+ Star Wars franchise gig – for posting on social media about cancel culture and how it looks like the way Jews were treated before the Holocaust.

Lucasfilm said her postings on her Instagram story – postings that disappear after a short period – were “abhorrent” apparently because any reference to the Jews and Nazis, whether accurate or not, “denigrat[es] people based on their cultural and religious identities.”

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Denigrating people based on their “cultural or religious identities” – such as political beliefs – was the point of Carano’s posts likening current cancel culture to the way Nazis treated Jews.

Carano shared the posts on her story late Tuesday night. One of the posts she shared compared today’s divided political climate to Nazi Germany. “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” the post, which was originally made on a different Instagram account, read.

Variety reports that not only did Lucasfilm dump Carano, but so did her talent agency, UTA. So, not only did she lose her job, she lost her agent who would help her find another one.

Dehumanizing political rivals or populations of people you don’t like – gun owners, Trump voters, for example – and encouraging them to be cut off from polite society is exactly how the oppression of the Jews started in Hitler’s sphere of influence, such as Austria. That’s where Kitty Werthman got an up close look at the way Hitler was elected and began to implement his nationalist socialist party diktats to take control of every facet of Austrian life.

Of particular pertinence is Werthman’s observations about how the Gestapo would turn neighbor against neighbor by making them informants, which was Carano’s point about cancel culture. That’s at minute 26:00 of Werthman’s presentation to a California liberty group in 2013. Watch the whole thing. It will all seem so, so familiar.

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it here. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, MeWe, Minds @VictoriaTaft