The Morning Briefing: Debate Questions With a Republican Bias I'd Like to Hear

My Debate Dream

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let’s start a nachos club.

As we look ahead to another sham of a “debate” that is once again going to be moderated by a Democratic partisan, I find myself wondering what these things might be like if every question weren’t framed to serve leftist talking points.

Hey, a guy can dream.

Join me, won’t you, on this flight of fancy that imagines the existence of a curious, professional journalist class in America. There was a time when curious journalists roamed freely in the United States. They asked questions of politicians that had nothing to do with personal agendas. Let us pretend those days still exist and wonder what kinds of queries might be put to one Joseph Robinette Biden.

ONE.

“Vice President Biden, what exactly is your involvement with the Communist Party of China?”

This is an obvious one that never seems to come up. As my friend and colleague Stephen Green likes to say, Joe Biden is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party. His entanglements with the ChiComs are disturbing and warrant at least an inquiry or two.

TWO.

“Vice President Biden, please explain how your proposals wouldn’t raise taxes on the middle class.”

Joe Biden is yet another Democratic politician who is promising goodies from the federal government and pretending that the tax burden on a few billionaires in America is going to pay for everything. He will no doubt gouge the rich, but the math never works out in a way that leaves the not rich completely unscathed by excess taxes. It would be wonderful to see a brave journo type press Grandpa Gropes on how he would achieve his grandiose plans without hitting up every American for an extra dime or two.

THREE.

“Vice President Biden, do you know what day it is?”

It needs to be clarified.

FOUR.

“Vice President Biden, how are we to believe that your idiot druggie son achieved anything without your help?”

The more we learn, the more this question becomes valid. At this point, it’s difficult to imagine that Hunter Biden wasn’t promising eventual access to the launch codes to his oligarch friends.

FIVE.

“Vice President Biden, why do you keep lying about your plans for fracking?”

Yeah Joe, why?

SIX.

“Vice President Biden, are you going to be a bitter old man and add justices to the Supreme Court because Democrats keep failing to affect change via the legislative process?”

Joe…over here. Wake up.

SEVEN.

“Vice President Biden, if elected, will Mama Jill ever let you stay up past breakfast time?”

I could go on, but I think that these are a good starting point. We know what we’re going to get tonight though. There will be a laundry list of idiotic concerns put forth by the Democratic National Committee. The process is so thoroughly rigged now that it’s amazing that a Republican ever wins a presidential election. The leftmedia Democratic flying monkeys want to make sure that can’t happen anymore.

Those pesky flyover country Americans and their Constitution keep the heart of the Republic beating for now. Let’s enjoy it while we can.

PJM Linktank

Senate Democrats Block COVID-19 Stimulus Bill—AGAIN

Treacher: Here Are Two Theories About Hunter Biden’s Allegedly Abandoned Laptop

Sen. Lindsey Graham Wants an Investigation Into ActBlue’s Sources of Cash

The American ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ Will Be Coming For You—If Trump Loses

The Right has long been girded. The Left Girds Its Loins for Battle After the Election

Dr. Fauci Asked if Women’s March Was a ‘Superspreader’ Event. He Doesn’t Answer

Texas Family Courts Under Fire From Angry Parents: ‘Our Confidence in the Judiciary Is at an All-Time Low’

This Tiny Detail Buried in Federal Subpoena May Bolster Giuliani’s Claim That Hunter’s Laptop Contained Pics of Underage Girls

PROOF? NY Post Publishes Photo of Joe Biden With Hunter’s Kazakh Business Partner

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #73: Another Debate, Another Partisan Hack Moderator

Moderation Without Representation: Is It Time to Break Big Media’s Grip on Presidential Debates?

Decapitated Infidels and the Price of Fighting ‘Islamophobia’

Livin’ La Vida Loca: Latinos for Trump Ad Showcases the President’s Dance Moves

Here’s How We Know the Hunter Biden Emails Are Real, and a Serious Threat to Joe Biden

Could Weird Austin Go Red? Local GOP Says Dems Are Donating to Republicans in Record Numbers

This Tiny Detail Buried in Federal Subpoena May Bolster Giuliani’s Claim That Hunter’s Laptop Contained Pics of Underage Girls

UK Conservative Lays Down the Law: No Critical Race Theory, ‘White Privilege’ in Schools

Colorado Court Rules Limits on Church Attendance Unconstitutional

VIP Gold

REPLAY! LIVE NOW: VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston

Schlichter: Ditch The Debate And Keep Your Pants On While On Zoom

From the Mothership and Beyond

Many killed and wounded in Afghanistan visa stampede

Trump Is a Champion for the Black Community—The Platinum Plan Is Just Another Example Of What He’s Doing

As always. Thursday’s Debate Topics Appear to Be Geared Toward Democrats

Clown Show: Senate Democrats Plan to Boycott Amy Coney Barrett Committee Vote

Joe Biden’s ‘I Didn’t Know About Hunter’s Dealings’ Narrative Takes Another Hit

Now That Obama is Stumping for Joe Again, the Trump Campaign Has Some Questions

Election Interference: Twitter Blocks Donation Links to Republicans But Not Democrats

Why Charlamagne Tha God Is Not Surprised that Young Black Men Are Responding to Trump

New Ad Torches Biden for Supporting Notion That Children Can Choose Their Own Gender

Feminists shouldn’t have sex before marriage

Americans Brace For Inevitable Post-Election Violence

Georgia Arrest Shows Why Gun Control Fails

Did Kentucky AG Really Present “Everything” To Breonna Taylor Grand Jury?

Anti-Gunners Selective About When Unfired Guns Count

Los Angeles’ Archbishop Gomez denies claim that he plans to vote for Biden

Hunter Biden Business Partner Bevan Cooney Moved by Bureau of Prisons Without Warning

Man Tries Intimidating Trump Supporters With Car Smoke, Suffers Ultimate Humiliation Moments Later (Watch)

Joe Biden’s Earliest Days in the Senate as Revealed in a 1974 Interview: Crass and Venal, Using his Office For Monetary Gain

BREAKING: FBI Has Identified Efforts by Russia and Iran to Interfere in 2020 Election

Brian Stelter Gets Lit Up During an Interview With Susan Ferrechio

The world leaders who battled coronavirus and won

Biden Is Running Against Trump’s Record On The Pandemic, But He Has No New Ideas

NY Times: Suburban Atlanta Voters Are Sticking With Trump And ‘Defund Police’ Is One Reason Why

California Looks To Replicate New York’s Disastrous “Bail Reform” Law

Momentum Confirmed: Morning Consult Poll Shows Majority Support For Barrett Confirmation

Family Restaurant Fined For Reopening Beats The Rap In Court

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead guilty in $8B settlement

Why doesn’t Twitter pop up a warning about this deceptive tweet from the Washington Post?

‘Where were your ethics before’: New York Times columnist shares some self-reminders for covering leaked material

Twitter gets informed this NY Times story about Trump is violating their ‘Hunter Biden precedent’ (crickets ensue)

Meet the Man Who Walked from York to Hastings in Medieval Armor

Bee Me

Asylum Orderlies Return Hillary Clinton To Padded Cell Disguised As Oval Office https://t.co/bM3ochB8DQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 21, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I’m not doing the usual YouTube thing today. Wanted to share this instead.

Dolly Parton is among the greatest of American original artists. Mark Twain-level great. https://t.co/VzlsOEtSYl — SFK (@stephenkruiser) October 21, 2020

Curry is the worst. Let’s just leave it at that.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.