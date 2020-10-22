The Morning Briefing: Debate Questions With a Republican Bias I'd Like to Hear

My Debate Dream
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let’s start a nachos club.
As we look ahead to another sham of a “debate” that is once again going to be moderated by a Democratic partisan, I find myself wondering what these things might be like if every question weren’t framed to serve leftist talking points.
Hey, a guy can dream.
Join me, won’t you, on this flight of fancy that imagines the existence of a curious, professional journalist class in America. There was a time when curious journalists roamed freely in the United States. They asked questions of politicians that had nothing to do with personal agendas. Let us pretend those days still exist and wonder what kinds of queries might be put to one Joseph Robinette Biden.
ONE.
“Vice President Biden, what exactly is your involvement with the Communist Party of China?”
This is an obvious one that never seems to come up. As my friend and colleague Stephen Green likes to say, Joe Biden is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party. His entanglements with the ChiComs are disturbing and warrant at least an inquiry or two.
TWO.
“Vice President Biden, please explain how your proposals wouldn’t raise taxes on the middle class.”
Joe Biden is yet another Democratic politician who is promising goodies from the federal government and pretending that the tax burden on a few billionaires in America is going to pay for everything. He will no doubt gouge the rich, but the math never works out in a way that leaves the not rich completely unscathed by excess taxes. It would be wonderful to see a brave journo type press Grandpa Gropes on how he would achieve his grandiose plans without hitting up every American for an extra dime or two.
THREE.
“Vice President Biden, do you know what day it is?”
It needs to be clarified.
FOUR.
“Vice President Biden, how are we to believe that your idiot druggie son achieved anything without your help?”
The more we learn, the more this question becomes valid. At this point, it’s difficult to imagine that Hunter Biden wasn’t promising eventual access to the launch codes to his oligarch friends.
FIVE.
“Vice President Biden, why do you keep lying about your plans for fracking?”
Yeah Joe, why?
SIX.
“Vice President Biden, are you going to be a bitter old man and add justices to the Supreme Court because Democrats keep failing to affect change via the legislative process?”
Joe…over here. Wake up.
SEVEN.
“Vice President Biden, if elected, will Mama Jill ever let you stay up past breakfast time?”
I could go on, but I think that these are a good starting point. We know what we’re going to get tonight though. There will be a laundry list of idiotic concerns put forth by the Democratic National Committee. The process is so thoroughly rigged now that it’s amazing that a Republican ever wins a presidential election. The leftmedia Democratic flying monkeys want to make sure that can’t happen anymore.
Those pesky flyover country Americans and their Constitution keep the heart of the Republic beating for now. Let’s enjoy it while we can.
PJM Linktank
Senate Democrats Block COVID-19 Stimulus Bill—AGAIN
Treacher: Here Are Two Theories About Hunter Biden’s Allegedly Abandoned Laptop
Sen. Lindsey Graham Wants an Investigation Into ActBlue’s Sources of Cash
The American ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ Will Be Coming For You—If Trump Loses
The Right has long been girded. The Left Girds Its Loins for Battle After the Election
Dr. Fauci Asked if Women’s March Was a ‘Superspreader’ Event. He Doesn’t Answer
Texas Family Courts Under Fire From Angry Parents: ‘Our Confidence in the Judiciary Is at an All-Time Low’
This Tiny Detail Buried in Federal Subpoena May Bolster Giuliani’s Claim That Hunter’s Laptop Contained Pics of Underage Girls
PROOF? NY Post Publishes Photo of Joe Biden With Hunter’s Kazakh Business Partner
VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #73: Another Debate, Another Partisan Hack Moderator
Moderation Without Representation: Is It Time to Break Big Media’s Grip on Presidential Debates?
Decapitated Infidels and the Price of Fighting ‘Islamophobia’
Livin’ La Vida Loca: Latinos for Trump Ad Showcases the President’s Dance Moves
Here’s How We Know the Hunter Biden Emails Are Real, and a Serious Threat to Joe Biden
Could Weird Austin Go Red? Local GOP Says Dems Are Donating to Republicans in Record Numbers
This Tiny Detail Buried in Federal Subpoena May Bolster Giuliani’s Claim That Hunter’s Laptop Contained Pics of Underage Girls
UK Conservative Lays Down the Law: No Critical Race Theory, ‘White Privilege’ in Schools
Colorado Court Rules Limits on Church Attendance Unconstitutional
VIP Gold
REPLAY! LIVE NOW: VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston
Schlichter: Ditch The Debate And Keep Your Pants On While On Zoom
From the Mothership and Beyond
Many killed and wounded in Afghanistan visa stampede
Trump Is a Champion for the Black Community—The Platinum Plan Is Just Another Example Of What He’s Doing
As always. Thursday’s Debate Topics Appear to Be Geared Toward Democrats
Clown Show: Senate Democrats Plan to Boycott Amy Coney Barrett Committee Vote
Joe Biden’s ‘I Didn’t Know About Hunter’s Dealings’ Narrative Takes Another Hit
Now That Obama is Stumping for Joe Again, the Trump Campaign Has Some Questions
Election Interference: Twitter Blocks Donation Links to Republicans But Not Democrats
Why Charlamagne Tha God Is Not Surprised that Young Black Men Are Responding to Trump
New Ad Torches Biden for Supporting Notion That Children Can Choose Their Own Gender
Feminists shouldn’t have sex before marriage
Americans Brace For Inevitable Post-Election Violence
Georgia Arrest Shows Why Gun Control Fails
Did Kentucky AG Really Present “Everything” To Breonna Taylor Grand Jury?
Anti-Gunners Selective About When Unfired Guns Count
Los Angeles’ Archbishop Gomez denies claim that he plans to vote for Biden
Hunter Biden Business Partner Bevan Cooney Moved by Bureau of Prisons Without Warning
Man Tries Intimidating Trump Supporters With Car Smoke, Suffers Ultimate Humiliation Moments Later (Watch)
Joe Biden’s Earliest Days in the Senate as Revealed in a 1974 Interview: Crass and Venal, Using his Office For Monetary Gain
BREAKING: FBI Has Identified Efforts by Russia and Iran to Interfere in 2020 Election
Brian Stelter Gets Lit Up During an Interview With Susan Ferrechio
The world leaders who battled coronavirus and won
Biden Is Running Against Trump’s Record On The Pandemic, But He Has No New Ideas
NY Times: Suburban Atlanta Voters Are Sticking With Trump And ‘Defund Police’ Is One Reason Why
California Looks To Replicate New York’s Disastrous “Bail Reform” Law
Momentum Confirmed: Morning Consult Poll Shows Majority Support For Barrett Confirmation
Family Restaurant Fined For Reopening Beats The Rap In Court
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead guilty in $8B settlement
Why doesn’t Twitter pop up a warning about this deceptive tweet from the Washington Post?
‘Where were your ethics before’: New York Times columnist shares some self-reminders for covering leaked material
Twitter gets informed this NY Times story about Trump is violating their ‘Hunter Biden precedent’ (crickets ensue)
Meet the Man Who Walked from York to Hastings in Medieval Armor
Bee Me
Asylum Orderlies Return Hillary Clinton To Padded Cell Disguised As Oval Office https://t.co/bM3ochB8DQ
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 21, 2020
The Kruiser Kabana
— Archillect (@archillect) October 21, 2020
I’m not doing the usual YouTube thing today. Wanted to share this instead.
Dolly Parton is among the greatest of American original artists. Mark Twain-level great. https://t.co/VzlsOEtSYl
— SFK (@stephenkruiser) October 21, 2020
Curry is the worst. Let’s just leave it at that.
___
Kruiser Twitter
Kruiser Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.