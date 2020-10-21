Election 2020

Latinos for Trump Ad Showcases the President's Dance Moves

By Megan Fox Oct 21, 2020 6:21 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump loves to have a little fun at his rallies and recently, after his incredibly short hospital stay where he beat COVID-19, he appears to have even more energy than before. Trump has been showing off his dad moves after every rally to the tune of “Y-M-C-A” by The Village People. But Latinos for Trump has come up with a new ad with a Latin flair that suits the boss’s dancing style as well. Check it out:

Trump is very popular with Cuban Americans, too. I ran into one of them outside Walter Reed Medical Center when the president was still in the hospital. He was a Trump superfan and said Cubans are all in for Trump. Watch:

