Insanity Wrap #73: Another Debate, Another Partisan Hack Moderator

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Could we maybe get just one debate with a moderator who isn’t a partisan Democrat swamp creature?

Answer: No. Don’t be silly.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Joy Behar is thankful for Jeffery Toobin’s schwanzstucker.

Memo to NeverTrumpers: It’s OK to admit you’re Democrats.

Meet the restraunteurs who deep-fried Pennsylvania’s lockdown.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Actually, a little sanity might just be creeping back into our insane world.

Insanity Wrap found this bit of good news out of Pennsylvania:

Their lawyer, Eric Winter, told the Daily Caller that Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Health’s Orders couldn’t be punished under Pennsylvania criminal law. Speaking to the Caller, he said “It is very questionable as to whether the law allows the Department of Health to issue orders as it did. It is not possible for a criminal penalty to be imposed for violating the orders.” Michael Mangano continued, “The mask mandate, the plexiglass, the social distancing, all of those things that the governor and [Secretary of Health Rachel] Levine were implementing are not an enforceable citation,” He said. “In other words, they can’t legally enforce that. This says that any fine that you get from the state is legally non-enforceable.”

It isn’t just that the restaurant owners were found not guilty. It’s that the entire class of extra-constitutional administrative “offenses” with serious crime-sized punishments may be safely ignored by the still-free people of Pennsylvania.

Cool.

Now let’s do the other states.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Breaking: After antifa rioters rallied at the @PortlandPolice union last night & started a fire, the 1933 Mt. Tabor statue of historical newspaper editor Harvey Scott was toppled. The arm was broken & stolen. This is the 7th statue in Portland to be toppled or severely damaged. pic.twitter.com/JvHzlFha6v — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 20, 2020

No arrests have been made for any of these acts of destruction.

Quote of the Day

Melissa Mackenzie:

You’re no vanguard of conservatism if you’re voting for Biden: a socialist, far-left, tax-increasing, shut-down loving, energy independence-destroying, utterly corrupt, abortion funding, lifetime politician. You’re a Democrat. It’s okay to admit it.

There are only two reasons Insanity Wrap can think of to be a closeted Democrat:

They were never actually a Republican or Independent or Libertarian in the first place, but it’s politically useful to lie.

A well-earned sense of shame.

Or maybe this is one of those cases where Insanity Wrap needs to embrace the healing power of “and.”

Presented Without Comment

She said VP of Drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/ahUzMbFUFC — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 20, 2020

Moving right along…

Well, That’s a Take

(ABC/Screenshot)

Here’s the full quote:

When I heard this yesterday, I said, ‘Thank you, Jeffrey, for giving us something else to talk about besides Trump and this pandemic.’ In that way he provided a public service. I could do ten jokes here. I’m not going to.

Behar is only kinda-sorta right.

Yes, for 48 hours we (mostly) stopped talking about Joe Biden’s family kleptocracy.

Instead, we started talking about Toobin’s public masturbation problem.

In other words, the topic of conversation shifted from one horrible lefty to a different horribly lefty.

If Behar thinks that Toobin in any way, however briefly, made decent Americans think better of our corrupt and decadent ruling class, Insanity Wrap will buy each of them a steak dinner.

Even the vegans.

What Has Been Seen…

…cannot be unseen.

We apologize for nothing.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Insanity Wrap understands passions are hot in the weeks before Election Day, so here are a few helpful tips to get everyone through without doing anything too stupid.