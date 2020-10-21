Here's How We Know the Hunter Biden Emails Are Real, and a Serious Threat to Joe Biden

Last week, both Facebook and Twitter took unprecedented actions to suppress a New York Post article reporting on a “smoking gun” email showing that Hunter Biden reportedly introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to an executive at the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma a few months before Biden pressured the Ukrainian president to fire the prosecutor general who claims he was investigating Burisma. The Post found that email along with many others on a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

The emails appear to contradict Joe Biden’s repeated claims that he never discussed Hunter Biden’s sordid international business deals with his son. In fact, some of the emails claim that the “Big Guy” received large cuts from Hunter Biden’s deals, and some emails identify the “Big Guy” as Joe Biden himself.

While Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former intelligence officials have suggested the Hunter Biden emails are “Russian disinformation,” there are at least five major reasons to consider the emails authentic.

1. DNI Ratcliffe

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe emphatically denied Schiff’s claim that “this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

“It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence,” Ratcliffe quipped. “Unfortunately, it is Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”

“Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that,” the DNI told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Monday morning. “And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff or any member of Congress.”

“The only intelligence that Adam Schiff gets is the intelligence that we, the Intelligence Community, give him, and we have given him no such intelligence,” Ratcliffe insisted.

Hunter Biden Bombshell – Emails reportedly from the former Vice President's son's laptop revealing massive business transactions with foreign entities. @mariabartiromo spoke with Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe this morning. pic.twitter.com/zlYljY0Vhw — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) October 19, 2020

2. The FBI and DOJ

Both the FBI and the Department of Justice reportedly agree with Ratcliffe that the Hunter Biden emails are not Russian disinformation. In fact, sources confirmed to Fox News that the FBI is indeed in possession of the laptop with Hunter Biden’s emails, a copy of which was provided to The New York Post.

In a letter to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), the FBI said it has “nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence.”

3. Jim Jordan’s staff

On Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told reporters that his staff have independently verified the authenticity of the emails in question.

“Our staff has had numerous conversations…which have independently confirmed for us that, in fact, these emails are real, they’re authentic,” Jordan said on a Trump campaign conference call with reporters.

“We’re confident that that is, in fact, the case, and that these emails are accurate,” the congressman added.

“Our staff has had conversations that authenticate that the fact that these emails are real, and that as reported I believe by Mike Emmanuel as well, that the Big Guy is a reference [to] the former vice president,” Jordan said. He argued that “it sure appears [Joe Biden] is now compromised to the Communists in China.” (Hunter Biden engaged in many deals that empowered China and Chinese firms at America’s expense.)

4. Team Biden has not denied the story

Shortly after The New York Post‘s story dropped, the Biden campaign noted that Joe Biden’s official schedule did not include a meeting with the Burisma executive in question. Yet Biden would not include this kind of meeting on his official schedule if it did take place.

On Tuesday, a Wisconsin reporter asked Biden if there was “any legitimacy” to claims that Hunter Biden “profited off the Biden name.”

“None whatsoever,” the Democrat replied. “This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman, it’s a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family.” Biden then cited the 50 former intelligence officials, claiming that their letter meant “there’s no basis at all.”

Yet Biden has not claimed that the emails or the laptop are illegitimate. Instead, he repeatedly insists that the basic narrative is false — even though it is patently absurd to claim that Hunter Biden, who received a lucrative position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company despite having zero experience in the energy sector or in Ukraine, was not trading on the Biden name.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates made much the same argument as the candidate in a statement regarding these issues.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” Bates argued.

5. Hunter Biden’s signature

Finally, documents from “The Mac Shop” in Wilmington, Del., where the laptop was dropped off, appear to show Hunter Biden’s signature. The paperwork also notes Biden’s name in the “bill to” section for a cost of $85. John Paul Mac Isaac, the shop’s owner, has worked with the FBI on the case. Isaac received a subpoena to testify before a U.S. District Court in Delaware on December 9, 2019. One page on the FBI documents appears to show serial numbers for a laptop and hard drive.

Jordan laid out these five pieces of evidence in a tweet on Wednesday.

Five facts confirm the Biden emails: 1. @DNI_Ratcliffe says it’s not Russian disinformation. 2. The FBI says it’s not Russian disinformation. 3. Our staff has confirmed they’re authentic. 4. The Bidens haven’t denied the story. 5. Hunter Biden signed the drop slip. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 21, 2020

Even though mounting evidence is confirming the veracity of the Hunter Biden emails, Twitter has still locked The New York Post out of its account on the platform as of Wednesday.

“7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access [the New York Post] Twitter account, despite [Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey]’s apology,” Emma-Jo Morris, deputy politics editor at the Post, tweeted Wednesday morning.

7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack's apology. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 21, 2020

Twitter briefly suspended the accounts of the Trump campaign, the White House press secretary, and a congressional committee. Facebook, meanwhile, moved to suppress the Post article’s reach even before an independent fact-check could be performed.

Glenn Greenwald, a co-founder of the Intercept, challenged anyone to present evidence that the Hunter Biden emails were illegitimate.

“Has a single person claimed, let alone proven, that a single email published by the NY Post is forged or fraudulently altered? The only people who engaged in ‘disinformation’ are the chirping parrots in the media & CIA who called this ‘Russian disinformation’ with zero basis,” he argued.

Has a single person claimed, let alone proven, that a single email published by the NY Post is forged or fraudulently altered? The only people who engaged in "disinformation" are the chirping parrots in the media & CIA who called this "Russian disinformation" with zero basis. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 21, 2020

Indeed, it seems the emails are likely legitimate — and that makes the censorship campaign that much more disgusting.

Joe Biden has a great many questions to answer and Americans should absolutely consider this corruption in November.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.