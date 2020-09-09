The Morning Briefing: Democrats Keep Letting BLM Rage Mob Ruin Police Careers

BLM Is Winning Its War On Police in Progressive Cities

The anti-police sentiment in cities run by Democrats is getting worse by the day. Those of us who write about this stuff all the time have been speculating for months about how many law enforcement officers would be leaving the profession altogether because of this crap. As we saw in Seattle, cops are getting abandoned and thrown under the bus by progressive loon politicians who would rather side with rioters than law enforcement.

The BLM blood lust for cops was never going to be satisfied by just defunding police forces, a demand that was met for them rather quickly in most progressive cities. They want cops gone. Period.

Cops who do remain on the job will put in increasing peril by their Democrat bureaucratic overlords, like in Detroit, where cops won’t be allowed to use much of anything to defend themselves against the “mostly peaceful protesters” for a couple of weeks.

Sadly, black cops’ jobs don’t seem to matter to the Black Lives Matter crowd.

The most recent premature end to some police officers’ careers happened in Rochester, N.Y. Victoria wrote about it yesterday:

The Rochester, N.Y., police chief and command staff just walked out following riots and mob calls for his ouster because of the March death of a man who may have been high on PCP and having a psychotic breakdown days after he was taken to the hospital by police. Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said he was done because of the attempt to “destroy my character” by Black Lives Matter, Inc™ protesters and others who spent the weekend rioting, looting, and burning down buildings in Rochester.

Singletary is only 40 — one of the younger police chiefs in the country. He certainly wasn’t thinking of retirement just yet.

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

This battle is being won by the BLM crowd with disturbing ease in progressive cities and almost no defense of the police by elected Democrats in those cities.

Just staying in the state of New York there are more examples. NYC saw a four hundred percent surge in retirement requests. The city of Buffalo had its entire riot response team resign, although they remained on the force.

For now.

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

It’s easy to say — as I have on many occasions — that these cities deserve the misery that they’ll experience with under-funded and diminished police presence. The disruption or flat-out destruction of so many cops’ careers is horrible, however, and happening too quickly.

This year just keeps being a bad movie that never ends.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing."