Controlling COVID-19 Is Really About Climate Change According to the Globalists

So, you thought COVID-19 came from China? Maybe from a serving of bat soup in a wet market. Or perhaps it escaped from a lab.

According to the United Nations, you’re mistaken. The pandemic was caused by millennia of patriarchy, and we all know it:

The #COVID19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone – women, men, girls & boys. — @antonioguterres https://t.co/ppSUGLr2Wx pic.twitter.com/krT6HkQil6 — United Nations (@UN) September 6, 2020

Blaming the patriarchy is a laughable attribution. It has long been recognized that some viruses and bacteria will figure out how to jump from animals to humans as they evolve. Likewise, both China’s wet markets that often include wild animals and their lax safety procedures at government labs have been noted as risks for the emergence of new human illnesses.

I guess Xi Jinping is a man, and I have no problem blaming the global pandemic on the way he and the CCP managed the virus. However, the assertion in the tweet is simply ridiculous. If anything, COVID becoming a global pandemic at the scale it did can be attributed to globalization and the fact people routinely travel the world over, carrying whatever germs they have on them to every corner of the world.

As is clear from the tweet as well as the United Nations website, globalization is something the agency is a proponent of. The chief concern is that the pandemic will impact the agency’s Sustainable Development Goals. These Goals replaced Agenda 21 and were targeted to be accomplished by 2030:

We are facing a global development emergency both in scale and scope unlike any other in recent history. The pandemic threatens to roll back progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, putting the ‘world we want’ further out of reach. Inequality and poverty are on the rise, and countries of all income levels are scrambling to protect vulnerable people from the health, social and economic shocks the pandemic has caused.

The quote from the Secretary-General caught my eye. I have seen the words “equal,” “inclusive,” and “resilient” in too many places as this point not to have them set off alarm bells. The social justice crowd in the United States uses these themes constantly. They are in everything, including the Green New Deal, the Biden/Sanders Unity Platform, training based on Critical Race Theory, and the Black Lives Matter agenda.

However, as those who have studied critical social justice movements, such as Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay, have noted, these concepts have a distinct definition when used in this context. Equal does not refer to equal opportunity. Instead, it refers to equal outcomes. Inclusive means giving more weight to the opinions and needs of those who fall lower on the intersectional pyramid due to whatever particular identity they claim. Resilient is code for massive investments in green technologies and so-called “frontline communities.” It often signals enormous wealth redistribution and government control of large sectors of the economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the pretext for urgency to implement social justice priorities on a global scale. Usually, the pandemic is tied to human’s impact on the environment, and these forces have combined to change the way we live.

In Cell Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. David Morens concluded an article discussing the emergence of pandemics with the following:

Living in greater harmony with nature will require changes in human behavior as well as other radical changes that may take decades to achieve: rebuilding the infrastructures of human existence, from cities to homes to workplaces, to water and sewer systems, to recreational and gatherings venues. In such a transformation we will need to prioritize changes in those human behaviors that constitute risks for the emergence of infectious diseases. Chief among them are reducing crowding at home, work, and in public places as well as minimizing environmental perturbations such as deforestation, intense urbanization, and intensive animal farming.

They press on to say:

The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder, added to the rapidly growing archive of historical reminders, that in a human-dominated world, in which our human activities represent aggressive, damaging, and unbalanced interactions with nature, we will increasingly provoke new disease emergences. We remain at risk for the foreseeable future. COVID-19 is among the most vivid wake-up calls in over a century. It should force us to begin to think in earnest and collectively about living in more thoughtful and creative harmony with nature, even as we plan for nature’s inevitable, and always unexpected, surprises.

Of course, the paper advocates greater involvement in global organizations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization. This demand is not surprising given these organizations are saying similar things. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said a vaccine won’t end the pandemic. Rather we must learn to make permanent adjustments to our daily lives. And of course:

In particular, the Covid-19 pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change. The Covid-19 pandemic has given us a glimpse of our world as it could be: cleaner skies and rivers.”

It should not be too surprising that a global expert on everything, Bill Gates, takes a similar view. It is not apparent why he should be a leading commentator on a public health issue, other than he has a lot of money and a lot of time. He is the largest private funding source for the World Health Organization. The critical point is we need action on climate change now given our experience with the pandemic. According to Gates:

I realize that it’s hard to think about a problem like climate change right now. When disaster strikes, it is human nature to worry only about meeting our most immediate needs, especially when the disaster is as bad as COVID-19. But the fact that dramatically higher temperatures seem far off in the future does not make them any less of a problem—and the only way to avoid the worst possible climate outcomes is to accelerate our efforts now. Even as the world works to stop the novel coronavirus and begin recovering from it, we also need to act now to avoid a climate disaster by building and deploying innovations that will let us eliminate our greenhouse gas emissions.

Then you stumble across the World Economic Forum. A gaggle of globalists who have decided to circumvent the nation-state and design a massive wealth redistribution scheme through collaborative management of the restart of the global economy in 2021. They call it The Great Reset:

“The Great Reset” will be the theme of a unique twin summit in January 2021, convened by the World Economic Forum.

“The Great Reset” is a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of our economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.

It requires a new social contract centred on human dignity, social justice and where societal progress does not fall behind economic development.

The global health crisis has laid bare longstanding ruptures in our economies and societies, and created a social crisis that urgently requires decent, meaningful jobs.

The twin summit will be both in-person and virtual, connecting key global governmental and business leaders in Davos with a global multistakeholder network in 400 cities around the world for a forward-oriented dialogue driven by the younger generation.

The conference has been delayed until summer because of COVID-19. Or it could be they are counting on Joe Biden winning in November. After all, Biden did say he wanted to end the era of shareholder capitalism. This idea makes sense if you read the Unity Platform on the economy and the environment. It sounds an awful lot like the Davos 2020 Manifesto.

The Manifesto is based on “stakeholder capitalism.” It makes corporations “trustees of society” based on what is referred to as the “Greta Thunberg Effect.” So, a 16-year-old Swedish girl with Autism Spectrum Disorder is going to guide global economic policy because she blames corporations for her baseless climate alarmism. You’ll note the summit will be “driven by the younger generation.”

You really cannot make this up. Doubtless, Thunberg herself will be a keynote participant. A global group of business, political and social elites re going to be directed by children. Sort of. Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, says he’s been advocating for this model for half a century:

But, compared to these two options, the third has the most to recommend it. “Stakeholder capitalism,” a model I first proposed a half-century ago, positions private corporations as trustees of society, and is clearly the best response to today’s social and environmental challenges.

It is essential for these global organizations and the individuals that profit from them to break the rise in nations focusing internally brought on by the pandemic and economic recovery. Even European Union countries shut their borders to member states. There have also been several elections globally that indicate voters are ready to have leaders who focus on the wealth and prosperity of their own citizens. Brexit and the election of President Trump are two notable examples.

We are having the same argument that has been going on since the end of World War II. Unfortunately, we bought into the post-war bargain on a global scale. Following the Cold War, instead of making the same villain of socialism and communism that we did of fascism, we let the Maoists into every global organization. We gave them special privileges and status.

Now we are paying for that fundamental miscalculation. Socialism always leads to tyranny. And contrary to the arguments of the left, it has always been implemented correctly. The only way you will continue to take the fruits of people’s labor for the greater good is at the end of a gun. To believe otherwise is to deny human nature.

This ideology is coming at us on a global scale couched in the language of social justice and youthful vigor. The only thing stopping it is President Trump and his significant shift in foreign policy. Globalist impulses are certainly some of the primary reasons the elites and their friends in the unaccountable bureaucracy need to ensure he is not re-elected.