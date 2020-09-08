Truck Loads of U.S. Mail Found Dumped in California. So November's Election Will Be Totally Fine

Democrat assurances that mail-in voting in the November presidential election will be perfectly safe were just found in a heap in the back of a Glendale spa.

Piles of bags of mail and packages were found at two different locations in the city over the weekend.

One dumping was captured on a surveillance camera. The mail was dumped from the back of a Budget rental truck at the spa.

KTLA reports the mail included all sizes of packages.

The first incident was reported at 7:30 a.m., in the 1000 block of Allen Avenue, according to Glendale Police Department Sgt. Christian Hauptmann. Roughly two hours later, police received another call regarding dumped mail, this time behind a business in the 1600 block of Glenoaks Boulevard, according to Hauptmann. It was the second reported incident — outside 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetics — where surveillance video captured the moment a rented truck dumped bags of unopened mail and took off. “It happened early in the morning, 5:40, and it was a Budget rental — big truck — that backed up to the parking lot. And they’re like, slowly, one by one, they’re dropping the packages,” Lilia Serobian, one of the medical spa’s owners, told KTLA. She said the “huge pile” contained various size of packages — all of it U.S. mail.

The LA Times reported that the LA area post offices have been like “armageddon” “amid cutbacks” to the postal service. Dead baby chicks and rotting food were found in piles of undelivered boxes, according to the Times.

Whether it’s incompetence, lack of manpower, an intentional slowdown, or all of the above is anyone’s guess. The postal service union has openly criticized the president’s choice to head the Postal Service and has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Now it appears someone, probably on the inside, has taken to stealing the mail and dumping it elsewhere. And it’s obviously not the first time.

The Postal Service has become an election year friction point.

Cutbacks were proposed at USPS because the government agency is bleeding billions and billions of dollars in losses every year. The head of the Postal Service has put cuts on hold because it’s now an election issue. Democrats want more funding to accommodate the November election mail increases. President Trump wants no mail-in voting.

Governors in 35 states have used their emergency powers to allow mail-in voting, even though voting in-person could be done with distancing, just like a trip to the grocery store. Others could use absentee ballots, which require identification. Not so with mail-in voting. Several states, including California, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Connecticut, Iowa, Nevada plan to simply send out ballots to people on the voting lists, not necessarily registered voters. No ID is checked.

Add this flood of ballots to loosened rules on ballot harvesting in several states and it begins to look Third-Worldian. Strangers and nursing home employees can collect ballots, as I reported recently. Imagine trying to mail a ballot in a riot-torn city like Portland. Will mailboxes and post offices be torched or blown up in Minneapolis? Gangs of Black Lives Matter, Inc™ and antifa militants “protecting” ballot collection spots in Philly?

Mail-in voting has been disastrous so far in primary races. In New York, the worst of the bunch, Murphy’s Law combined with the Peter Principle to produce a weeks-long voting drama in which the Postal Service played a crucial, disastrous role.

Usually New York’s absentee ballots need a stamp, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an order in May requiring that for the June election voters “be provided with a postage paid return envelope.” That’s a problem, the lawsuit says, because the U.S. Postal Service “does not traditionally postmark prepaid envelopes.” Despite reported USPS assurances that it would handle election mail correctly, the suit claims thousands of ballots arrived in time to be counted yet lack the necessary postmark.

While there’s been some pushback, some places, such as LA, will allow people to vote at Dodger Stadium while it also sends out millions of unattached ballots into the ether.

Andrew Pollack, who contends liberal policies in Florida contributed to the murder of his daughter, Meadow, at the Parkland High School shooting, posted a video of the Glendale, Calif., mail dump.

He wrote, “Democrats will do EVERYTHING they can to rig mail-in ballots!”

Piles upon piles of mail were found dumped in parking lots across California. This is just a peak of what will happen in the weeks leading up to November 3rd. Democrats will do EVERYTHING they can to rig mail-in ballots! pic.twitter.com/rsiPX5aRCs — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 7, 2020

By the time we all find out if he’s right, it will be too late.