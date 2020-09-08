After Mob Riots, Rochester Police Chief and Command Staff Quit

The Rochester, New York police chief and command staff just walked out following riots and mob calls for his ouster because of the March death of a man who may have been high on PCP and having a psychotic break down days after he was taken to the hospital by police.

Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said he was done because of the attempt to “destroy my character” by Black Lives Matter, Inc™ protesters and others who spent the weekend rioting, looting and burning down buildings in Rochester.

Nine people were arrested. The chief said most of the rioters appeared to have come from out of town.

Singletary said people mischaracterized what happened in the case of Daniel Prude.

For the past two decades, I have served this community with honor, pride, and the highest integrity. As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.

NBC News reports that the entire command staff of the Rochester police department also resigned.

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito and Commander Fabian Rivera also announced their retirements Tuesday. Two other high ranking officials, Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor, returned to a lower ranking of lieutenant. Mayor Lovely Warren said during a City Council briefing Tuesday that the “entire Rochester police command staff” has retired and that “there may be a number of others that will decide to leave, as well.” She insisted to the council Tuesday that Singletary was not asked to resign and that she felt he had given his “very best.”

Over the weekend “peaceful protests” turned into riots.

Bodycam images showed that police had trouble subduing the 41-year-old naked man.

He was spitting, so police put a spit sock on his face.

Fox59 reported that the medical examiner determined that the death was a homicide meaning death at the hands of another, although medically, Prude was a bit of a health mess.

At the time the ME did the autopsy, Prude was suffering from rare kind of pneumonia, myocarditis, “severe respiratory acidosis,” a history of hallucinations and still had traces of PCP in his system.

He appeared to pass out while in police custody and they gave him CPR before the ambulance arrived.

A video appears to show Prude attempting to get up, and then, officers moved in to hold him down. A few minutes later, officers became concerned with Prude’s condition, and he was given chest compressions. When Prude was loaded into the ambulance, he appeared to be nonresponsive. He died a few days later. The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude as a homicide. It says the cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delirium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication.” The report also showed that Prude had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death.

Prude’s brother said he called the police for help not to “lynch” his brother.

“I placed the phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched,” Joe Prude, Daniel’s brother, said today. “When I say get lynched, that was full fledged murder, cold-blooded — nothing other than cold-blooded murder. The man is defenseless, naked on the ground, cuffed up already. I mean come on, how many brothers got to die for society to understand that this needs to stop? You killed a defenseless Black man, a father’s son, a brother’s brother, a nephew’s uncle.”

The riots and outrage erupted when the news of Prude’s death was made public.

Singletary was accused of covering up the death of Prude, which he claimed wasn’t true.

The state took over the investigation. The city promises to change the way the police department deals with people who are having mental health issues.

They’ll also need to look for some new cops.