Here's Where Rioters Learn Their Hate: Watch 'Trainer' Say 'All' White People Are 'Racists,' 'Not Human'

It’s jarring to see an authority figure at a gathering of so-called progressives peddle racism and declaring that all persons of one race are sub-human. I thought we’d been scrubbing that toxic poison out of the body politic starting generations ago. Wasn’t that a part of progress? Didn’t we fight a war or two over this?

But racism is back with a vengeance and getting a full airing and embrace by Democrats at universities that promulgate critical theory in everything, including race. Black Lives Matter and antifa rioters are all-in on critical race theory and how racism is embedded in the very cells of white people. It’s one of the reasons why they rage, beat up cops, and try to set them, and other peoples’ things, on fire.

Reparations, you understand.

In critical theory, every issue is torn down, targeted, and built back up into what Leftists prefer.

Here’s how Encyclopedia Brittanica defines it:

Critical theory, Marxist-inspired movement in social and political philosophyoriginally associated with the work of the Frankfurt School. Drawing particularly on the thought of Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud, critical theorists maintain that a primary goal of philosophy is to understand and to help overcome the social structures through which people are dominated and oppressed. Believing that science, like other forms of knowledge, has been used as an instrument of oppression, they caution against a blind faith in scientific progress, arguing that scientific knowledge must not be pursued as an end in itself without reference to the goal of human emancipation. Since the 1970s, critical theory has been immensely influential in the study of history, law, literature, and the social sciences.

Activist Democrats at the so-called progressive Netroots Nation, a convention put on by blogger Markos Moulitsas, got a heaping helping of hate at the convention, which took place in August. It featured Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, California AG Xavier Becerra, secretaries of state, and the usual browbeating by Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Presley, and others.

But one of the Netroots Nation convention speakers from 2016 and 2017 is currently getting a fresh look on Twitter.

In a presentation, Ashleigh Shackelford (who currently goes by Hunter Ashleigh), the speaker and “trainer” espoused all manner of racist thought before a progressive crowd.

A Twitter user by the name of “Conceptual James” noted that the speaker’s presentation materials were the distillation of critical theory on two posters. But it wasn’t only what the speaker wrote that made her presentation so poisonous, it was what she said that was jaw-dropping.

A video of a portion of Shackelford’s lecture has resurfaced on social media recently, leaving people aghast that the naked racism wasn’t challenged.

Here’s how she started. Notice no one leaves the presentation after they’ve been called “not human,” “demons,” and “racists,” but also note that the anti-capitalist wants you to pay for the privilege.

All white people are racists. So, I put this up because I really want any white person in the room to know up front that this is what we’re dealing with. That it’s not going to be this coddling of white tears. And we’re not going to discuss, “oh, maybe some of us are going to work it out.” No, you’re always going to be racist, actually. So even when you’re on your path to trying to figure out how to be a better human being, I believe that white people are born into not being human [laughs]. Like people of color and black folks being dehumanized, that actually everyone is dehumanized [unintelligible] off white supremacy, that y’all are born into a life to not be human. And that’s what y’all are taught to do, be demons [laughs]. So in this particular way, white people are all racists, so I just want y’all to know that up front.

Reaction was mixed on social media. Most were shocked and others agreed that white people are demons, racists, and non-human. Gee, where have we heard that before?

Dehumanization is how the Holocaust started. — Luis (@luismen1991) September 7, 2020

Another showed how success in life, family, religion, and striving is for white people and to be derided.

Just remember this is what the Museum of African American History and Culture put up about "White Culture" without thinking "what could possibly be wrong with this?" That is until it blew up in their faces and were forced to remove it. pic.twitter.com/ZT2Oi7kBt4 — Not a Puritan. (@shamwowGoon) September 7, 2020

This person wondered why people stayed in their seats.

Wait a minute… Theres a room full of white people and nobody stood up and walked out. Nobody protested. Is this one of those mandatory reeducation talks or something? This nonsense must be forbidden. — Hein Noordewind (@HeinNoordewind) September 7, 2020

“There’s a room full of white people and nobody stood up and walked out?” Good observation.

