Portland Rioter 'Celebrates' 100 Nights of Riots by Tossing Molotov Cocktail—and Instantly Regrets It

Anti-police rioters got help from police to put out the flames of a Portland antifa rioter who set himself on fire with his own Molotov cocktail on night 100 of the violent demonstrations.

The surreal scene was captured by Brendan Gutenschwager, who posted his video on Twitter under @BGOnTheScene.

A man just got lit on fire. Chaotic night in Portland already #PortlandRiots #Portland pic.twitter.com/iWOP0is6MQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 6, 2020

The riots, now in their fourth month, began on May 28 after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

Grieving Portland rioters attempted to burn down the East Police precinct in Portland on Saturday using fireworks, IEDs, slingshots, rocks, knives, and at least one timed explosive device. Police officers were injured.

Antifa and BLM riots have spread like a cancer to other parts of the city, angering citizens. Stunningly they are given political cover by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Governor Kate Brown, who support the groups.

Worse, not only are the rioters ruining businesses and terrorizing citizens, but it turns out that the City of Portland has been subsidizing some of the rioters. A YouTuber discovered rioters were being housed at a city-paid homeless tent city where taxpayers provide free housing, phone charging, bathrooms, and privacy.

Observers disgusted by the endless reign of terror by rioters got a laugh out of the rioter getting some instant payback.

The Molotov cocktail mishap was was lampooned by several people who edited the video into music montages and one even included a faux play-by-play.

Someone put it to the tune “Footloose.”

A near self-immolation got the hip-hop treatment.

Someone did a “Girl On Fire” version and another put it in reverse for a moonwalking treatment of the fire.

Not to be outdone, someone even did a play-by-play of the fire-setting. [Language warning]

Better than sports! AndyTifa lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wO1nQbzYW4 — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 6, 2020

But night 100 of the Portland riots was nothing to snicker about.

Portland police say their officers and Oregon State Police troopers were targeted by rioters who used mortars, explosives, and at least one unexploded munition that appeared to have a cell-phone timing device, just like ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Fifty rioters were arrested while attacking the East Precinct. Two of those arrested were outfitted with body armor and communicated using walkie-talkies.

A Portland police news release detailed the terror.

This criminal activity presented an extreme danger to life safety for all community members, and prompted a declaration of a riot. … At least one [rioter] had a “wrist-rocket” type of slingshot launching unknown objects. In order to defend themselves from these assaults, officers used crowd control munitions, including tear gas. Officers made numerous targeted arrests.

Police say that because they were tied up with battling rioters trying to burn down the police precinct, there were “almost 150” calls for service that went unanswered.

