'This Is Where They House the Rioters!' City of Portland Houses Some Antifa Rioters Destroying the City

Portland is wittingly or unwittingly housing some of the very same destructive rioters who have been tearing apart the city since May 28.

Let me repeat. The taxpayers are paying for their own demise and it’s all under the auspices of the city.

One month before the riots started, ostensibly to allow grieving over the death of George Floyd – remember him? – the City of Portland opened three homeless tent cities, one of which is the “Harbor of Hope.”

The camp is situated close to the Willamette River, just a simple, short walk over the Hawthorn Bridge to downtown Portland, where it spills out onto riot central.

A YouTuber, who goes by the name “Never Alone With Christ,” discovered that some of the same people agitating, rioting, and causing damage downtown live just across the river in the city-sponsored camp with city-provided amenities. See his video below.

Willamette Week reported at the time that since cafes and restaurants are closed for COVID-19, the homeless need bathrooms, though Portland has erected costly steel-forged structures that hookers and druggies use to ply their trades.

[T]he tent villages will offer a few essentials: “drinking water, a phone charging station, and cooking area and regular trash service.” Local officials promise a shower truck that will rotate between the three villages

The city provides tents, sleeping bags, and privacy fencing around the 20-plus-unit tent city, which sits on open parking lots.

The cost for housing antifa and others is staggering. OPB reports that the start-up costs were nearly a million dollars with an ongoing $250,000 per month to support Harbor of Hope and another shelter.

A pilot program that will provide three mobile bathrooms and three mobile showers deployed across the city will also be funded, for one year, with $877,870, with much of the funding dedicated to hiring station attendants. The budget also includes $250,000 in ongoing funding for a new shelter in southeast Portland and for the Navigation Center developed by Homer Williams and Tim Boyle at the edge of the Pearl District. That shelter will be referral only, and focused on serving chronically homeless adults.

The plan to house the homeless was promoted by Mayor Ted Wheeler and longtime politico Jo Ann Hardesty, a city commissioner who wants Wheeler’s job of police commissioner.

Among the notables living in the taxpayer paid facility is “Trumpet Man,” aka Camillo Massagi, a multiple-time arrestee at the riots.

Arrested at the violent #antifa vs Trump caravan clash in Portland, charged & quickly released: Camillo Massagi, 26, aka the antifa "trumpet man" arrested again. Keith Leiby, 35 Dorian Folino, 28 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 2, 2020

Another man seen by the YouTuber used his slingshot to attack the YouTuber for snitching on their sweet free housing deal. He missed. But we’ll bet he doesn’t miss much when launching ball-bearings at cops. Just a guess.

Portland Fire & Rescue Medic Hit with Ball Bearing Launched from Slingshot-Arrest Made — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 13, 2020

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who has presided over the riots and encouraged them through his inaction, is again taking after President Trump for threatening to pull federal funding for a variety of programs if Wheeler doesn’t stop the riots.

Trump is far from perfect but at least he hasn't been enabling the mob engaging in destructive rioting in Portland for three months while they tag/chant things like, "Kill All Cops" and "We got the guillotine."

(All photos from recent Portland.) — Nick Jones (@invisimono) September 4, 2020

Just wait till Trump finds out that Wheeler’s paying for housing antifa.

What do you think his reaction will be?

We understand that there are not a lot of angels in the homeless community, but neither should the city be funding and supporting – and let me say it – men of fighting age who should be working.

This is an outrageous disgrace.

All of us want an explanation. Over to you, Ted.