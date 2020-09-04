The Morning Briefing: 'The Atlantic' Barfs Up 2020's Worst Trump Hit Piece Yet

RIP The Atlantic

Well, faithful readers, here we are again, dealing with more egregious media malpractice.

As we get closer to the election and the polls tighten, the media is going into panic mode. We expected that.

The Atlantic — a once respected publication — hit the toilet with a Trump hit piece yesterday that was spectacularly awful even in this toxic, biased media era. Using the now go-to anonymous source approach, writer Jeffrey Goldberg tried to portray President Trump as anti-military.

Good luck with that.

My friend and colleague John Sexton wrote about this nonsense at our sister site HotAir:

Writing at the Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg has published a claim which he says is backed up by several people who were there as part of Trump’s 2018 trip to Paris, though none of them are named in his story.

The whole article is pathetic. Goldberg pretends to be legitimately curious about Trump’s patriotism but the thing reads like something a drunk BuzzFeed intern wrote after his daddy told him he was disappointed again.

A bombshell piece like this that relies solely on anonymous sources doesn’t pass the smell test. The New York Times and The Washington Post have been wearing out this unprofessional tactic since January 20th, 2017.

Even in the modern era of media awfulness, The Atlantic was one of the publications that did a lot of good work to go along with the predictably biased stuff. This article just threw it onto the tabloid trash heap. It’s Trump Derangement Syndrome taken to the next level.

The Atlantic has been moving in the wrong direction for a while now, so this probably shouldn’t have surprised me.

Goldberg’s smear job began running into facts that weren’t anonymous almost immediately:

On that Atlantic Story – @JeffreyGoldberg and his "four sources" claim Trump's helicopter flight to the US/French cemetery wasn't cancelled due to weather. FOIA docs prove this to be false. Their "sources" are failing basic fact checks – making them essentially worthless. pic.twitter.com/wAa7FrSxoW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 4, 2020

Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Sanders was on this trip and said that Goldberg’s story “never happened.”

There is some John McCain stink on this story. So much so that I wouldn’t be surprised to find that his spiteful, Trump-hating widow was behind it somehow.

We won’t be rid of these blatantly biased, tabloid-esque hit pieces on Trump, of course. What’s fun from this end is seeing that so many in the mainstream media still don’t realize that they can’t write unsubstantiated garbage to attempt to destroy a politician they don’t like and get away with it like they used to. They’re all stuck in the early 21st century and don’t really get the nature of new media.

(Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Let them keep it up. They think they’re being effective when all they are doing is proving the president right.

None of these "Republicans" voted for Trump in 2016 either. This is a thing that's not a thing. https://t.co/PFHTIwDZB6 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 4, 2020

Ohio sheriff issues warning to protesters: "You shoot at police, expect us to shoot back" https://t.co/IqukGMO9Q2 pic.twitter.com/UCLne5X9oU — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2020

