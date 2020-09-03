Prof. Biden Claims 'a Black Man Invented the Light Bulb, Not a White Guy Named Edison.'

Joe Biden, who claims he wants to fact-check Donald Trump in real time during the presidential debates, told a real whopper on Thursday during his visit to Kenosha.

“People fear that’s, which, that which is different. We gotta, for example, why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes? A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison.”

Now Biden claims Edison didn’t invent the lightbulb. pic.twitter.com/ykQOFqjS0S — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 4, 2020

Fact check: False.

Make no mistake about it, Thomas Edison invented the light bulb. Joe Biden presumably was referring to Lewis H. Latimer, a former slave who worked as a researcher under Edison, who, three years after Edison patented the incandescent light bulb, patented a more efficient way of manufacturing carbon filaments, which were used in Edison’s bulb design. Fake internet rumors have been circulating for some time now suggesting that Latimer is the actual inventor of the light bulb and even the telephone.

Apparently, fake internet rumors are where Joe Biden gets his history lessons.

And the Left wonders why we don’t like them tearing down statues. When they’re not destroying history, they’re trying to rewrite it.

