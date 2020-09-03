Colorado Woman Beats Up Child for Carrying Trump Sign

President Donald John Trump really does inspire strong emotions in people. A lot of folks seem to either really, really love him or really, really hate him. And the ones who really, really hate him think their rage gives them license to do whatever they want. As we’ve seen for the last three months, they’re increasingly prone to violence. Now they’re even attacking children.

Mitchell Byars, Denver Post:

Boulder police are investigating a report that a 12-year-old boy was assaulted over a President Donald Trump yard sign…

Police said the boy was riding his bicycle with the Trump sign when a woman on a moped saw the sign and turned around to confront the boy.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said the suspect drove up to the boy and said something to the effect of “you want something to look at,” and used a closed fist to strike the boy in the back of the head and arms four to five times, and scratched him…

The suspect was described as a white female in her 20s or 30s wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans. The moped she was riding was gray or blue in color.

I hope they catch this psycho. If you condone attacking children because you just hate a politician that much, you’ve lost both your mind and your soul.

This sort of lunacy is nothing new, unfortunately. A couple of weeks ago, two women in Delaware stole a child’s MAGA hat and punched a man for trying to get it back:

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

That kid is seven years old. The only thing those two shrieking harridans taught him is that adults can be needlessly cruel. They achieved nothing, and now they’re got a rap sheet. Congratulations, girls.

And then, of course, there’s Nick Sandmann. Last year he went to the Lincoln Memorial for a school field trip, got yelled at by some Black Hebrew Israelite lunatics, and then became Public Enemy #1 for standing motionlessly while a Native American man banged a drum in his face. He did literally nothing to anyone, but the media just knew he was an evil Trump surrogate. They took one look at his MAGA hat and the logic centers of their brains, already atrophied from decades of disuse, completely shut down. They tried to ruin his life. They tried to ruin his school. And to this day, they still think their insane behavior was justified.

I’m not a big fan of using kids as political props. Just let kids be kids, don’t push your politics on them. But if a kid does like Trump, so what? A lot of children like him. He’s basically a cartoon. They see this loud, colorful character and he entertains them. Why not? Leave them alone. They haven’t been broken by life yet, like the people who lost an election and will never, ever get over it.

And get ready for more of this madness. Just today, WaPo has informed us:

Perspective: The election will likely spark violence — and a constitutional crisis. In every scenario except a Biden landslide, our simulation ended catastrophically. https://t.co/E3tugZBuBj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 3, 2020

This sounds like extortion, doesn’t it? “Vote for our team or there’ll be trouble.” And it’s a tacit admission that Trump supporters won’t get violent if he loses. That would poke a hole in the ol’ liberal media narrative, if they allowed themselves to stop for a minute and think about it.

Could somebody please explain to me why I should vote for a political party that’s expected to explode into even more rioting, looting, public assaults, and other chaos if they lose? I will not be coerced, by either side. If you can’t earn my vote, you’re not going to get it under threat of violence.