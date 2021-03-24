Unity Watch: How Joe Biden's Ego and Insecurity Could Break a Deeply Divided Nation

Joe Biden sold the American people a bill of goods in 2020. He is not a moderate, and he will make his mark no matter what damage it does to our institutions, traditions, or country. Biden is not even a Trojan horse for the radical Left. He is leading the charge to transform the country.

Remember how Joe Biden pushed back on Kamala Harris in a debate? Biden said he had no executive authority to ban assault weapons, and that there were many limits on changes using that tool. Compare that to the statement of Press Secretary Jen Psaki this week:

“We are considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive action,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight to Ohio. Psaki said “he as vice president was leading the effort on determining executive actions that could be taken on gun safety measures, it’s something that he has worked on, he’s passionate about, he feels personally connected to. But there’s an ongoing process and I think we feel we have to work on multiple channels at the same time.”

Biden said he was not going to ban fracking, yet he did. He also said he did not support eliminating the filibuster. Yet, Biden may do all of this for no reason other than the ego bump of outdoing his former boss as a truly “transformational” president. After Biden was chastised, dismissed, and cast aside by Team Obama for Hillary Clinton in 2016, those close to Biden say he loves the narrative.

As Maureen Dowd wrote in The New York Times:

With a boost from Black Democrats, if not the most famous one, Biden achieved what pretty much no one — especially bratty Obama disciples — had thought possible. At 78, nearly half a century after he arrived in D.C. as a senator, he became the oldest man ever sworn in as president. So now comes a delicious twist: President Biden is being hailed as a transformational, once-in-a-generation progressive champion, with comparisons to L.B.J. and F.D.R. aplenty, while Obama has become a cautionary tale about what happens when Democrats get the keys to the car but don’t put their foot on the gas.

According to a report in Axios, Biden has a “New Deal” in mind. It involves re-engineering America quickly.

President Biden recently held an undisclosed East Room session with historians that included discussion of how big is too big — and how fast is too fast — to jam through once-in-a-lifetime historic changes to America. Why it matters … The historians’ views were very much in sync with his own: It is time to go even bigger and faster than anyone expected. If that means chucking the filibuster and bipartisanship, so be it.

Of course, the coming destruction of an estimated $5 trillion in spending, elimination of all election security measures, and pure majority control of the Senate may be the price we pay for electing an insecure man with an ego. Biden had to drop out in 1988 for plagiarism and fabulism, and most people don’t remember he ran in 2008. Known chiefly for embarrassing gaffes, engineering the attack on Justice Clarence Thomas, and enriching his family, Biden entered the White House with something to prove even in his diminished cognitive state.

Presidential historian Michael Bechloss predicts last century’s closest comparators for Biden’s vision are LBJ and FDR. LBJ created the welfare state at the behest of the founder of the Democratic Socialists, Michael Harrington. That great idea gave us skyrocketing births out of wedlock as more women married the government. FDR created massive government jobs programs like the Tennessee Valley Authority, a financial mess today.

Axios says four things are driving Biden to blow up the Senate and drive through radical legislation with the thinnest possible majorities:

He has full party control of Congress and a short window to go big

He has party activists egging him on

He has strong gathering economic winds at his back

And he’s popular in polls

Democrats remember getting slaughtered in the 2010 midterms after Congress rammed through Obamacare without a clear majority of the electorate behind the legislation. At that time, they held much larger majorities in Congress than they do today. Biden’s plan relies on Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties in the Senate and risking moderate seats in the House to push far-left legislation.

Biden’s popularity is also questionable. Americans’ answers to questions about whether the country is on the right track or the wrong track are not resounding endorsements. The daily index of likely voters done by Rasmussen has not exited negative numbers since Inauguration Day. Today, it hit a new low at -11. President Obama did not have a negative result using the same methodology until June 21, 2009.

What economic winds are coming are also debatable. The price of lumber has gone through the roof, increasing the price of a new home over $20,000, and gas prices are creeping up. Analysts are predicting inflation more generally is on the way, some because of pent-up demand from the pandemic. Others believe it is because we have printed gobs of money in the past year, and Biden plans to print more.

Axios concludes:

But we’re told Biden won’t hesitate. Just as he passed the $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package with zero Republican votes and zero regrets, his team sees little chance he’s going to be able to rewire the government in his image if he plays by the rules of bringing in at least 10 Republicans. He won’t rub their noses in it, we’re told. That’ll be the Biden touch to rolling the opposition — and getting that much closer to the status of latter-day FDR.

in it, we’re told. That’ll be the Biden touch to rolling the opposition — and getting that much closer to the status of latter-day FDR. Biden’s list includes: rural broadband expansion, which would be transformative … make child tax credit permanent … landmark legislation on climate, guns, voting.

Any Republican who rolls over should prepare for a new career. Your voters are sick of it. Every Republican attorney general had better prepare his or her staff for working long hours fighting these laws on firm constitutional grounds and then rub Biden’s nose in it. Take a cue from your leftist colleagues and learn how to coordinate and venue shop. Republican governors need to gird their loins and explain that these are laws you will simply not enforce, just like your Democrat colleagues do with immigration laws.

There is bipartisan opposition to a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, and the border crisis is exhausting Americans’ patience with the immigration question. Large majorities of likely voters want secure elections and voter ID. Americans also want economic growth, not equity policies. The objections are already bubbling to the surface on critical race theory. And no taxpayer wants to go back to the pre-1996 welfare without work world, which is precisely what the child tax credit is.

What Joe Biden is contemplating in a deeply divided nation will break the country. When the legal challenges start, he will seamlessly flip on court-packing in order to institutionalize his transformation. Now, Biden thinks he has the mental capacity to be a two-term president when many Americans aren’t sure he will make it two more months. McConnell was not wrong when he said Democrats would regret eliminating the judicial filibuster. Republican leaders need to ensure they regret this authoritarian power grab as well.