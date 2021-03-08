War Is Peace, Freedom Is Slavery, Joe Biden Isn't a Culture Warrior

Back in January, The Washington Post tried to throw a potentially negative story about Vice President Kamala Harris down the memory hole. Harris had compared life amid the rigors of the campaign trail to living behind bars and pleading for food and water. Yet this past weekend, Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne did something arguably more brazen. He made a claim on the level of George Orwell’s infamous quote from 1984: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

Dionne absurdly claimed that President Joe Biden “is rolling back the culture war.” No, he did not claim this in The Onion or the Babylon Bee.

Dionne claimed that Biden — who has signed multiple executive orders forcing the anti-scientific and extremely divisive ideology of transgenderism on the American people — has rolled back the culture war. He claimed that Biden — who has fallen over himself to reverse former President Donald Trump’s enforcement of immigration law, allowing COVID-19 to cross the border and allowing illegal immigrant criminals to stay in the U.S. — is decreasing cultural tensions. He claimed that Biden — who reversed the Mexico City Policy and now supports taxpayer funding for abortions, alienating many Democrats — has brought cultural peace.

Oh, and Joe “practicing Catholic” Biden wants to force nuns to pay for contraception, reversing the Trump administration’s protections for religious freedom. He even supports the Equality Act, which explicitly carves out exemptions from religious freedom in order to enforce transgender ideology.

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. set a new record for executive orders, rushing to reverse nearly every aspect of Trump’s legacy — even on issues where Trump had clearly benefitted America.

On the Middle East, where Trump secured historic peace deals between Arab states and Israel and opened the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, Biden has reached out to Iran to resurrect the nuclear deal the mullahs brazenly violated. On immigration, Trump had gotten control of the border crisis through agreements with Central American governments, but Biden dropped those agreements. On vaccines, the Biden Administration claimed it had to “start from scratch,” despite Trump’s heroic efforts with Operation Warp Speed.

Even when it comes to enforcing the law against criminals who rioted and threw Molotov cocktails at the federal courthouse in Portland, the Biden Administration has started dropping charges against lawless rioters.

While Trump called on schools to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, citing studies showing that schools are not a major vector for the spread of the virus, Biden has covered for teachers unions that are still opposing reopening.

Joe Biden has not tamped down the culture war — he has hyper-charged it, and he hasn’t even been president for two whole months!

Naturally, Dionne ignored all of these aspects of Biden’s record. He praised the president for his pro-union rhetoric, while ignoring the fact that union members are experiencing serious buyer’s remorse after Biden destroyed thousands of jobs by canceling projects like the Keystone XL pipeline. Dionne also praised Biden’s inclusive language when the president spoke of “black and brown workers,” ignoring the fact that Biden has defended Marxist critical race theory, which arguably inspired the deadly riots last summer.

Dionne briefly mentioned the cancel culture attack on Dr. Seuss, but only to dismiss it as a red herring. “As for Dr. Seuss, Republicans might yet help Biden turn that controversy into an economic question, too. After all, their resolute opposition to Biden’s proposal to help Americans in economic trouble makes them resemble no one so much as the Grinch — before he found his heart.”

Of course, Dionne failed to mention that Biden rejected Republicans’ proposal for a clean COVID-19 relief bill that did not include Democratic wish-list items. There’s a reason why not a single Republican voted for the relief bill in the Senate, and it’s not because they don’t have a heart.

Ironically, E.J. Dionne actually cited one of the more notorious recent examples of Biden’s stirring the culture war pot in his article arguing that Biden has been doing the opposite.

“Former president Donald Trump, and now his allies, keep trying to turn mask-wearing into a cultural question linked to personal liberty. Biden calmly but pointedly speaks for the roughly three-quarters of the American public that sees mask-wearing not as some esoteric form of compulsory virtue signaling but as part of everyone’s responsibility to help prevent the spread of covid-19,” Dionne argued.

He noted that Biden denounced the “Neanderthal thinking” of lifting state-wide orders requiring the wearing of masks — yet he acted as though “Republicans pounce” was the truth of the story.

“The right wing tried to make a new flash point out of Biden’s rebuke to ‘Neanderthal thinking’ after Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi lifted mask-wearing requirements,” Dionne wrote. “But it hasn’t stuck, and Biden cares more about getting people to wear masks than in pushing the fight further.”

Uh huh. Joe Biden cares so much about tamping down on the culture war that he’ll accuse people who disagree with his policy of having “Neanderthal thinking,” following the thought process of sub-humans who went extinct. That‘s apparently not offensive. In Dionne’s mind, it seems, it’s far more offensive for conservatives to respond to Biden’s remark than it is for Biden to make it in the first place.

Insulting people who disagree with you counts as “rolling back” the culture war, while calling someone out on it involves “ramping up” the culture war.

It’s only a culture war if you conservative rubes dare to disagree with our enlightened ideology. Now shut up, bigots!

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.