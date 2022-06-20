The Morning Briefing: Disney Got Wrecked on 'Woke Lightyear' and We Are Laughing!

Kruiser is attempting to take a vacation and I’m filling in, and I cannot stop laughing. Why, might you ask, am I so full of mirth? Well, dear friends, it’s because the groomers at Disney got a mouth full of failure this weekend as parents everywhere skipped the LGBTQWTFery in the new woke Lightyear where Buzz gets schooled on his white privilege.

Instead of Disney Imagineers being able to shove their virtue-signaling Pride month asshattery down our kids’ throats, We the People shoved their failure down theirs instead. Eat it, Disney. Lightyear crashed and burned, making a paltry $51 million on opening weekend. Revenge is sweet, my friends. Drink the tears of your enemies and enjoy.

Speaking of movies, have you seen Top Gun: Maverick yet?

Speaking of movies, have you seen Top Gun: Maverick yet? We saw it over the weekend, and I can’t say enough great things about it. For one, the action is ramped up to the maximum. There is so much flying in this movie that it’s like a constant shot of adrenaline straight into your veins. But beyond that, it harkens back to a time when movies were safe for families to see together. There are no love scenes that will make anyone uncomfortable (the one love scene there is fades to black like they used to do before everything got pornographic). There’s very little swearing and only one “F” word. There is no attempt to teach anyone anything about diversity or any other woke commandments. It’s just a great story with great characters and lots of nostalgia. It’s so good that I’m tempted to see it twice in the theater.

And Tom Cruise should be studied by science. Is he a vampire? Why doesn’t he age? There’s a shirtless football scene with a well-oiled Cruise that is seriously awe-inspiring. Isn’t he 60? The ladies approve.

What was I supposed to be doing other than daydreaming about Cruise’s abs? Oh yeah, morning briefing. Here’s the stuff you should be reading today:

