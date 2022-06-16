Biden's America: Millions of American Women Are Being Forced to Go on the Rag—Literally

Have you heard that there’s a nationwide tampon shortage?

Washington Post:

Data is lacking, but various factors have led to tampon scarcity, including the rising cost of raw materials and transportation and labor shortages. Those problems will worsen as the year progresses for shippers and retailers, Vaughn Moore, chief executive of AIT Worldwide Logistics — a company that provides shipping services and supply chain management solutions — told The Washington Post.

In addition:

The average cost of tampons has risen nearly 10 percent in the past year, according to a Bloomberg News report citing data from NielsenIQ.

Walgreens told The Post that it is dealing with “brand-specific shortages in certain geographies.” CVS Health said in a statement that there have been times in recent weeks when suppliers have been unable to fill orders for period products. In Procter & Gamble’s April 20 earnings call, the consumer-goods corporation that makes Tampax said it has been difficult to source materials in sufficient quantities.

Oh, but don’t worry. Leftists have a solution: Women need to instead use re-usable products like mensural cups and—I kid you not—rags.

For those who are unable to purchase tampons or alternatives, Miller said, pads can be made using fabrics that are soft and absorbent, such as cotton or flannel.

“They could safely even use an old towel or maybe even a T-shirt and repurpose those by making several layers of that fabric itself and getting them to stick together or fold together,” she said.

Remember all the silly handmaid cosplayers who shrieked about Donald Trump sending women back to the Dark Ages because they might not be allowed to kill their own babies? Well, here we are in the Year of Our Lord 2022, and women are being told to put rags between their legs to mop up their period blood. Progress!

Democrat Florida State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, in an icky TMI tweet, offered some alternatives to tampons:

As we navigate what some are already experiencing as a tampon shortage, I want to uplift alternative (& reusable) period products. Reusable period wear includes menstrual cups and disks, period underwear and reusable cloth pads. I am a cup user myself! https://t.co/x3Rb2G8f2s — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 14, 2022

But don’t worry, the White House is all over this problem like blood on a menstrual rag:

Asked to comment on whether the White House is monitoring the tampon shortage, Karine Jean Pierre says she doesn’t have an update — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 16, 2022

If you can’t find tampons in your local CVS, you might want to stop by a men’s room:

Our local middle school installed a tampon machine in the boy's bathroom, but oddly enough, our "transphobic" students don't seem to understand how to use them! pic.twitter.com/vcpSAIwwAk — Frank McCormick | Chalkboard Heresy (@CBHeresy) June 8, 2022

It makes my day to see tampons in the men's room at @MongoDB. pic.twitter.com/vFogQNn4ke — A. Jesse Jiryu Davis (@jessejiryudavis) June 11, 2019

Did you know? Now some cafe places in the Men’s room has free Kotex Tampons and Tampon pads. 😳 WTF is going? 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Z0wdUEnHbV — SMOOTH OPERATOR😎 (@EYESONLYDARLINK) March 16, 2022

This is my first time seeing tampons provided in the men’s room. Love to see it. If any trans men ever find themselves in need, SoulCycle (Brentwood) got you covered pic.twitter.com/BVlrXnhCfE — Nicholas (@NickPak) January 30, 2020

Women can’t find tampons on store shelves, but men find tampons in their bathrooms. The Democrat version of America is a disgusting disaster. And everyone is sick of it. pic.twitter.com/p5Yn5tk2XT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 15, 2022

By the way, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting roasted on Twitter today for pointing out this inconvenient truth.

(That last one makes my head hurt.)

To summarize: Biden and the Democrats have been in control of all three branches of the U.S. government for a year and a half, and here’s what they’ve accomplished:

Record-high inflation

Food shortages

$5/gallon gas—much higher in some places

Baby formula and tampon shortages

A proxy war with Russia

Blackouts expected in “much of the U.S.” this summer

Parents being investigated for domestic terrorism because they don’t want school groomers talking to their kids about sex

Nationwide drag-queen story hours for innocent children

A crisis at our southern border, with unvetted migrants streaming across unabated

A nationwide crime surge thanks, in part, to the Democrats’ stupid policing policies

Record-high numbers of children and teens facing mental health crises

Abortion extremists being egged on as the administration turns a blind eye to the threats to crisis-pregnancy centers, Supreme Court justices, and conservative lawmakers

The list goes on and on. Many of the problems came as the direct result of Biden’s and the Democrats’ draconian COVID-19 policies. They refuse to take any responsibility for what they’ve done to us, and instead are focusing all their efforts on the Jan. 6 show trial.

I hate to say it, but this is going to get worse before it gets better. Don’t expect the Democrats to back down when they get shellacked in the midterms. They’ll double down like they always do and come up with even more insane policies to ruin the United States of America.