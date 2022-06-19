Kamala Harris That Says 'Nothing' About Abortion Forces Christians to 'Abandon' or 'Change Their Faith'

It’s amazing what the left will do to justify their abortion advocacy (and it’s more than just support — it’s a push for as much abortion as possible). The mental gymnastics that leftists do to justify abortion as perfectly normal and un-barbaric also lead to theological gymnastics where they attempt to prove that abortion is totally not a sin.

On Friday, Kamala Harris entered the fray. The vice president, who has talked about her Christian faith in the past, told the press that she had “‘convened faith leaders” to discuss abortion from a faith-based perspective. Her conclusion will probably leave a lot of people of faith scratching their heads.

“‘For those of us of faith, I think that we agree, many of us, that there’s nothing about this issue that will require anyone to abandon their faith, or change their faith,’ she said, referring to abortion,” reports the Daily Mail.

“It’s simply saying that the government should not have the ability to decide what an individual does with her own body — let her make that decision with her pastor or her rabbi, or whoever she consults,” she added.

I suppose on some level she’s right; other women getting abortions shouldn’t affect your faith. But surely any pastor or rabbi worth his salt would counsel a woman not to get an abortion.

In her statement to reporters, Harris also floated the left’s new favorite chestnut that overturning Roe could lead to banning contraception and making same-sex marriage illegal.

Harris isn’t the only Democrat who claims to be a Christian yet hawks abortion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Hypocrisy) has tried to reconcile abortion with her Catholic faith on several occasions, most recently on Thursday.

“Whatever I agree with the pope on is not necessarily what public policy should be in the United States as people make their own judgments, honor their own responsibilities, attend to the needs of their families,” she said.

“Let me just say this. A woman has a right to choose to live up to her responsibility. It’s up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her God. This talk of politicizing all of this, I think, is something uniquely American and not right,” she added.

Pelosi’s similar statements in the past have led San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to deny Pelosi the Eucharist.

On other occasions, Pelosi has invoked George Floyd as a Christ-like sacrifice and tried to say that Christians should favor radical climate measures. If Pelosi really does believe in Jesus, she’s clearly one rather confused Christian.

The Bible tells us that God knows the life of every human being in the womb. The psalmist prays to God, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.”

Leftists like Harris and Pelosi may think that abortion is compatible with Christianity and Judaism (or any other faith), but their assertions deny the truth that a baby in the womb is a person who matters to God as well as to parents, whether biological or adoptive. Here’s hoping and praying that these two professing Christians will repent of their support for abortion one day.