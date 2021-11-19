Pelosi: God Wants You to Shell Out for Climate Change

If you didn’t know that God was in favor of socialism, junk science, and internationalist economic suicide in favor of the People’s Republic of China, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut) is here to get you back on the straight and narrow path, o ye of little faith. On Thursday, the great lawmaker explained why she supported spending $550 billion to fight climate change, despite the fact that it has not been conclusively proven that it is manmade and can be solved by confiscating more money from beleaguered taxpayers. For Pelosi, it’s a matter of being true to her faith: God wants her to support the globalist Left’s climate agenda.

“For me,” said Pelosi, “it’s a religious thing. I believe this is God’s creation, and we have a moral obligation to be good stewards. If you don’t share that view, you must share the view that we have an obligation to future generations,” Pelosi said.

In quoting the Sage of San Francisco’s words on this, Yahoo News reminded us that Pelosi “is a practicing Catholic.” But that’s just more red meat for the blue rubes, who can confront their Christian friends and relatives who have not shown proper respect for Gaia with the “devout” Catholicism of President Dementia and Speaker Vodka. Pelosi’s real religion is not Catholicism, but Leftism, which is ostensibly merely a political philosophy but has shown signs recently of becoming a quasi-religious cult.

Certainly for Pelosi, the Left’s causes are a holy crusade. She showed this last April when she addressed the deceased George Floyd as if he were a new Jesus, thanking him for “sacrificing your life for justice.” This neatly revealed Pelosi’s actual creed: racism, or whiteness, is the original sin, which manifests itself in all sorts of “systemic” ways, most notably in the alleged police double standard for blacks and whites.

George Floyd, in Pelosi’s vision, sacrificed himself just as Jesus did, in order to bring us the salvation of racial justice. In Christian thought, Jesus submitted to death in order to destroy it and enable human beings to enjoy eternal life; now George Floyd submitted to racism and police brutality in order to destroy them and enable Americans to enjoy relief from the alleged systemic racism that supposedly plagues our society.

The fact that Pelosi wears Catholicism more for its political value than as an actual guiding life philosophy is also made clear by the contempt she has shown for it in other contexts. God supposedly wants us to deep-six internal combustion engines and surrender economically to China, and devout Pelosi listens and obeys. But when her Church tells her that abortion is wrong, she not only doesn’t listen but actually has the gall to invoke her religion while justifying her pro-abortion stance.

In July, when asked why she opposed a bill to prohibit taxpayer-funded abortions, Pelosi explained: “Because it’s an issue of health of many women in America, especially those in lower-income situations and in different states. And it is something that has been a priority for many of us for a long time. As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family — five children in six years, almost to the day. But it’s not up to me to dictate that that’s what other people should do. And it’s an issue of fairness and justice for poor women in our country.”

She reiterated the same talking points in September, saying: “Yeah, I’m Catholic. I come from a pro-life family. Not active in that regard. Different in their view of a woman’s right to choose than I am. In my right to choose, I had five children in six years and one week. And I keep saying to people who say things like that, when you have five children in six years and one day, we can talk about what business it is of any of us to tell anyone else to do. For us, it was a complete and total blessing, which we enjoy every day of our lives. But it is none of our business how other people choose the size and timing of their families. My, the, my — the archbishop of the city — that area of San Francisco — and I have a disagreement about who should decide this. I believe that God has given us a free will to honor our responsibilities.”

All right. So it’s not up to Pelosi to dictate what other people should do with regard to abortion, even though she had five children “as a devout Catholic.” But when God tells her to shell out over half a trillion dollars of taxpayer money on a self-defeating, America-Last climate agenda, she has no problem whatsoever disregarding free will and dictating what other people should do.

Pelosi’s inconsistency becomes perfectly clear when one realizes that she isn’t really a Catholic at all, but a worshipper of Gaia. And Gaia now must be appeased, to the tune of $550 billion. Who are we mere mortals to deny the High Priestess her ability to offer a fitting sacrifice to her god?