5 Peasant Recipes to Get You Through the Biden Depression

If the price of gas has you gasping at the pump while the price of beef has you holding your head in sadness at the grocery store, don’t worry. Now is the perfect time to learn how to make less food stretch further. The good news about the Biden War on Prosperity is that we are all going to lose weight. Don’t be scared. You’re going to be fine because you are not a helpless basement-dwelling Millennial or Zoomer who thinks avocado toast is a necessity of life. (And if you are, you’re about to get over it while I teach you how to prepare for what’s coming—so keep reading.)

Food shortages are looming. It’s not a “maybe this will get worse” situation. It’s coming, and when it gets here you’re going to need to know how to feed yourself and your family on a lot less. Food distributors are mysteriously catching on fire, cows are mysteriously dropping dead by the thousands, and no one can get their hands on any baby formula. It’s not good.

Perfectly normal. Especially when you see how the Regime Twitter bot army are repeating the same taking points in the quoted tweet… https://t.co/lsGtUnJU30 pic.twitter.com/QaGZFTPWFM — UnWokable Podcast | Mark X Ousley (@AcsAgainstCRT) June 16, 2022

But if you know how to cook the way our grandparents did, you’re going to be okay. I know that lean times are not fun, but another positive result will be the hard men and women who will emerge from difficulty. Our grandparents, who lived through the Great Depression, were some of the toughest people on earth. We could only be so lucky to be just like them and perhaps we will be, thanks to Joe Biden completely screwing up the economy. Soft times create soy boys and we definitely don’t need any more of them.

To be fair, Donald Trump should get some of the blame for this fiasco too. He allowed Democrats to hijack the COVID pandemic and run hog-wild crazy with lockdowns and spending bills that stopped the engine of America. We are just now feeling the effects of shutting down everything and printing billions of dollars. And it’s about to get much worse. Are you ready?

Have you stocked your pantry with what you will need? I suggest a few forty-pound bags of rice, dried beans, and lots of canned goods and powdered milk. If you can have some backyard chickens, even better. You can live on rice and eggs for a very long time. When you buy meat, go in with a neighbor or two on a whole cow. It’s much cheaper than meat in the store. Invest in a big freezer.

But can we also live well in times of want? The answer is definitely yes. Peasants invented some of the yummiest food on the planet. Commit these recipes to memory (in case of grid outages) and learn how to make them.

The Italians know what they are doing!

The most famous struggle meal in Chicago is the Italian Beef. Lore says that during the Great Depression, large Italian families got creative making a cheap cut of beef stretch to feed guests at weddings, so they slow-roasted a tough cut of beef in a broth spiced with Italian goodness, then sliced it thin and put it on Italian crusty bread with peppers. This meal will stretch for many days. Leftovers can be frozen for later. My only issue with the following video is that he didn’t set the slicer thin enough. Italian beef should be shaved. You should be able to see through a single slice. That’s how thin it should be. If you don’t have a slicer, you can still shave it thin with a knife if you have knife skills. But the rest of this recipe is perfect.

Dandelion salad is free and everywhere

If you have a yard, you have dandelions. Clara is 91 years old and she has a YouTube channel where she teaches people how to eat cheap. Clara had to drop out of high school during the Great Depression because she didn’t have stockings to wear. Whatever it is we are about to face, it surely won’t be as bad as that. Clara tells some fun stories while she cooks too. “Sometimes the Lord thinks of you and drops food from heaven, sometimes you catch a break in the Depression. One time we had quail. Someone must have shot it and it fell in our yard.”

Get used to potatoes!

Potatoes are relatively cheap and filling. They’re also not that hard to grow. There are many different ways to make potatoes into a meal.

Potato skillet, potato pancakes, potato fritters, and, of course, the poor-man’s meal with potatoes, onions, and hot dogs.

Soups

This egg drop soup recipe is a good one. You don’t need as much meat in a soup as you would if you were serving meat on its own. Soups are good for a tight budget while still being filling.

Rubber chicken (one chicken, several meals)

If you have a chicken, you can make that stretch over several nights. And in the video below, I learned something new—chicken skin crackers? Yes, please! I have to try this. Also, making your own tortillas with chicken fat and flour is genius and also way cheaper than buying packaged tortillas. This guy is smart. If you have a larger family, obviously you won’t get seven full meals from one chicken, but you can get three to four. The usual three meals I get out of one chicken are roast chicken, chicken salad, and a large pot of chicken soup with the leftover carcass. But there are a lot of options with chicken.

It’s time to get creative with prices rising and there are so many YouTube channels dedicated to teaching you how to eat on the cheap. Get on there and start learning new skills. You’re going to need it! What are your favorite low budget meals? Let me know in the comments below.