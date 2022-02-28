The Morning Briefing: CPAC Hangover Edition

Obviously, Kruiser isn’t here this morning. You get me instead. And why is that, you might ask? Anyone who knows Kruiser and his yearly visits to CPAC shouldn’t have to ask that question. I heard it may or may not have involved belly dancers, a missed flight, and ouzo, but what do I know? I wasn’t at CPAC this year. Oh no! While my coworkers were partying with Ron DeSantis and 45, I was searching out a cheaper laundromat—the nice one in town is for the 1% who don’t mind throwing away $7 a load— for the fourth week in a row since the parts for my washing machine are sitting in a harbor somewhere on a container ship because LET’S GO BRANDON. I’m not bitter at all.

In fact, when Kruiser contacted me with a sob story about not being able to get this thing in the hopper in time, I was thrilled to jump in and help because I’m a team player, despite having been left behind in the middle of a snow squall in New York while the cool kids partied in Orlando. Speaking of snow squalls, do you know what that’s like? Let me explain.

As I was struggling to load my minivan with two baskets full of piping hot clothes from the dryer, my freshly cleaned and dried clothes were covered in about an inch of snow in the 4.5 seconds it took me to get from the door of the Suds-N-Save to the car. Snow squalls are not something I ever experienced in the Midwest, but here in rural New York, the snow squall is legendary. It’s fabulous to watch from my window overlooking a frozen lake. Massive snow tornados will just appear out of nowhere and sweep across the country fields. It’s magnificent. But when I’m driving in it, it’s an exercise in sheer terror.

On the way home from the laundromat—for the second time in one weekend because my son decided to clean up a squished blackberry incident with one of my decorative throw pillows— I experienced two vastly different seasons in one twenty-minute drive. One stretch of road was perfectly clear with blue spring skies, only to come around a corner to encounter two inches of snow on the road and visibility near zero. This went on and off for fifteen miles with no warning. You haven’t experienced terror until you’re cruising at 55 on perfect roads only to find yourself headed too fast down a mountain and into a blizzard-nado with semis coming the other direction—while cursing Kruiser for being unconscious on a plane somewhere.

But enough about me and my first-world problems. One bit of sunshine is that I won’t be washing masks for much longer since Mommy Dearest (or Governor Kathy Hochul as people insist on calling her) has announced that the kids can take off the masks this Wednesday. NOT TODAY…oh no. COVID-19 only ceases to be a problem on Wednesday—the day after the State of the Union address. For the next two days, our children must display their obedience to the nonsensical lady with the painted-on eyebrows. Jesus, take the wheel and hand me a Xanax because I’m finding it difficult not to slap somebody—even if it will land me in the clink.

But let’s get to the reason you’re here…which is not to hear my melodramatic mutterings but to be told, in no uncertain terms, what it is you should be reading and talking about today.

Everything Isn’t Awful

When facing snow squalls, the luckiest place in the world is behind the snowplows. Thank God for these heroes. They are truly the greatest public servants and I’d like to buy them a round of drinks after this week’s nonstop storms. There’s nothing I like better than watching my tax money go to worthwhile causes. It happens so rarely.

This video is proof of why the SAFEST place to be during a #snow event is BEHIND the plow where the road is freshly cleared and treated. #Albany Division utilizing the tow plow and echelon plowing to clear 3 lanes at once. If you must travel today, #DontCrowdThePlow. pic.twitter.com/qHlUR919kJ — NYS Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) February 25, 2022

