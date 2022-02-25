Biden is Officially The World's Worst Magician With This Latest Trick

President Joe Biden is facing sinking approval numbers fueled by inflation, the border crisis, the closing days of a pandemic, and yes, even a war brewing in Eastern Europe.

However, the White House is behaving like a middle schooler in their magic trick phase with their latest distraction.

As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported earlier, Biden announced that he will nominate federal Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and she will be the first African American woman to serve in that position if she is confirmed by the Senate.

I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.https://t.co/iePvhz1YaA pic.twitter.com/Nzqv2AtN8h — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

The nomination was nothing but a cheap smoke bomb full of hot air, with the administration hoping that the inappropriate timing would distract from the countless other nightmares plaguing them. If this were a magic show, audience members would have left groaning at the predictability and utter failure to impress.

It’s a successful headline grabber, despite the news cycle being preoccupied with the conflict in Ukraine. Biden knows the sanctions against Russia are incredibly weak, so any chance to spin the narrative in his favor right now will be taken advantage of.

Regardless of the announcement’s intended objective, the timing comes across as deeply insensitive and rather ridiculous. As Jackson is a politically polarizing pick, the White House could be hoping that this will slide under the public’s radar, although nobody should believe that they are that strategic.

Of course, the State of the Union address is on Tuesday, which also means that they are desperately searching for achievements for Democrats to cheer for. Biden’s first year in office is marked by one disaster after another, and Americans will make that clear in the November midterm election.

Even the Centers for Disease Control could hand Biden a minuscule victory in his speech, as they are loosening masking recommendations for 70% of the country on Friday, according to ABC News. Make no mistake that the president will use the news from the CDC, along with twisted economic recovery numbers, to make it seem like the nation is beautifully rebounding from two years of coronavirus.

While a Supreme Court nomination would be considered a top story in any other news cycle, it serves as a laughable distraction from the U.S.’s response to Russia. It may not be deliberate, but the American people’s perception is Biden’s political reality.