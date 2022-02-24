At CPAC, We Don't Care About Preferred Pronouns

Having been in Florida for nearly a week now, I’ve used Lyft a lot to get around, and at least one of my Lyft drivers had their preferred pronouns displayed on their profile. If you’ve been reading my work here at PJ Media — even for a short while — you probably know how I feel about all that nonsense (that’s the nicest way I can put it), so you can imagine just how annoying it was to have a Lyft driver who was most likely just virtue-signaling their pro-transgender movement and wokeness.

Walking around CPAC, you see a lot of badges. Everyone’s wearing them. It’s almost impossible to walk by people and look at their badges to catch a glimpse of their names because maybe you’ve read them online and never seen them before. You’ll see their names, where they’re from, or what media organization they’re from … but what you won’t see on anyone’s CPAC badge, is he/him, she/her, they/them, xi/xir, or any other of the infinite pronouns that apparently are at the disposal of the woke radical left, which they are using to indoctrinate our kids.

Kim Guilfoyle, President Trump’s former advisor, touched on this during her speech at CPAC on Thursday.

“Aren’t you tired of public schools indoctrinating young children?” Guilfoyle said. “I know that I am.”

“And I’m sure many of you have to suffer through it yourself,” she continued. “Rather than teach our nation’s children–our future–the skills they need to succeed in life in the real world, they are teaching our children critical race theory. They are teaching our children to be ashamed of who they are, what sex they were born, the color of their skin, and making them apologists for history. It is shameful.”

“That was the opposite of what civil rights icons like Martin Luther King fought for. Think about that,” she said. “Schools are teaching our children as young as kindergarten that they can choose their gender.”

And you knew the crowd agreed wholeheartedly. So, nope, you won’t see any of that woke gender stuff at CPAC. Heck, when you registered, you weren’t given the option to provide your “preferred pronouns” like you are so often now. The theme of CPAC 2022 is “Awake, Not Woke,” and it’s a glorious thing.

It seems like in just a few short years, the whole “preferred pronouns” stuff has become mainstream. For example, the option for entering your “preferred pronouns” is showing up on state and federal forms, and woke political leaders are declaring their preferred pronouns before interviews, and insisting on using gender-neutral terms. Sometimes it gets thrown in your face when you least expect it. Sometimes you find yourself powerless to protect your kids from all this woke garbage.

CPAC is the oasis in the desert of political correctness and wokeness.

Now we just need to get conservative media on board. Earlier this week, PJM’s Megan Fox noted that a Fox News host kowtowed to the transgender movement by referring to a male child rapist by female pronouns. Other conservative media outlets have similarly used preferred pronouns of transgender people or simply avoided using gender-specific pronouns at all.

Outlets that do this are caving to the woke mob. The woke mob has no power at CPAC. Let’s hope the movement never caves.