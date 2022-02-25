Sen. Rick Scott Unveils 11-Point Plan to Rescue America, and It Is Glorious

Timed to coincide with CPAC 2022, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), current Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has unveiled his 11-Point Plan to Rescue America, and it is a heady combination of patriotism, order, and common sense. The plan calls to mind then-representatives Newt Gingrich and Dick Armey’s (best name ever) Contract with America, a plan that, once publicized, helped engineer the first Republican takeover of the House in 40 years.

The plan is a bold one, to be sure. Scott, who served as Florida’s governor from 2011 to 2019, brings the action-oriented philosophical focus of a successful executive to the legislative agenda. “[The] plans carry some risk. It’s not at all clear that the GOP would unify around Scott’s proposals, which include many ideas that would struggle to attract Democratic support, could alienate some independent voters and could even split the GOP,” Politico notes hopefully. “Scott acknowledged as much in introducing his priorities, arguing they may ‘strike fear in the heart of some Republicans.'” Excellent — when Republicans take back the Congress in November, it will be no time for the faint of heart.

But enough with the scene-setting. Let’s get to the juicy details. You can read all the sublime small text here, but following are the general principles of the plan:

1. EDUCATION: Our kids will say the pledge of allegiance, salute the Flag, learn that America is a great country, and choose the school that best fits them.

This point also includes getting back to teaching kids about the genius philosphy behind America and focusing on the three R’s while doing away with anti-American political indoctrination in the classroom.

2. COLOR BLIND EQUALITY: Government will never again ask American citizens to disclose their race, ethnicity, or skin color on any government form.

Finally! Irrelevant immutable physical characteristics will no longer be the concern of our government, and hard-working Americans would no longer be forced to fund racist governmental infrastructure.

3. SAFETY AND CRIME: The soft-on-crime days of coddling criminal behavior will end. We will re-fund and respect the police because they, not the criminals, are the good guys.

Enforcement of laws, cleaning up crime-ridden cities, and zero tolerance for “mostly peaceful” protests — what’s not to love?

4. IMMIGRATION: We will secure our border, finish building the wall, and name it after President Donald Trump.

How splendid is this? The great President Trump will be immortalized as his signature policy is finally completed. Controlled immigration and required assimilation round out this desperately needed policy correction.

5. GROWTH/ECONOMY: We will grow America’s economy, starve Washington’s economy, and stop Socialism.

“We will shrink the federal government, reduce the government workforce by 25% in 5 years, sell government buildings and assets, and get rid of the old, slow, closed, top-down, government-run-everything system we have today.” Yes, please!

6. GOVERNMENT REFORM AND DEBT: We will eliminate all federal programs that can be done locally, and enact term limits for federal bureaucrats and Congress.

Can you hear the choirs of angels? Term limits! And not just for career politicians, but for swamp-dwelling bureaucrats, too! Repeat after me: Service to your country is not a career; it’s a sacrifice you make, away from your real life, as a gift to your homeland and her people.

7. FAIR FRAUD-FREE ELECTIONS: We will protect the integrity of American Democracy and stop left-wing efforts to rig elections.

The goal here is to thwart Democrats’ plans to institutionalize condtiions favorable to rigging elections and committing fraud.

8. FAMILY: We will protect, defend, and promote the American Family at all costs.

This point is all about protecting, honoring, and preserving the nuclear family and natural parenting. No government program is a viable replacement for a parent, and government has no business inserting itself between parents and their children.

9. GENDER, LIFE, SCIENCE: Men are men, women are women, and unborn babies are babies. We believe in science.

God knows that Americans are ready for some relief from the wildly destructive, irrational, lunatic “gender theory” that has been crammed down our throats for the past few years. Don’t even get me started on the incredibly harmful effect it’s had on far too many children and the lives it’s destroyed.

10. RELIGIOUS LIBERTY & BIG TECH: Americans will be free to welcome God into all aspects of our lives, and we will stop all government efforts to deny our religious freedom and freedom of speech.

I’ll argue that this one could go further and defend ALL of the first amendment from Big Tech censorship. What part of “freedom of speech” don’t they understand?

11. AMERICA FIRST: We are Americans, not globalists.

Energy independence, supply chains that depend on allies only, no aid to nations that oppose us or that don’t defend themselves, and no more trade that takes away jobs or otherwise disemploys Americans. You love to see it.

Scott is boldly taking the lead as the 2022 midterms come to the forefront of American politics. “I’m [setting out this plan] because I’m a business guy and I believe in plans,” he explained.

In contrast, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), when asked what the Republicans’ agenda would be if they take back the Senate, replied, “I’ll let you know when we take it back.” Way to generate excitement and get out the vote, Mitch!

In an interview, Scott said, “Hopefully, by doing this, we’ll have more of a conversation about what Republicans are going to get done. Because when we get the majority, I want to get something done. … There’s things that people would rather not talk about. I’m willing to say exactly what I’m going to do. I think it’s fair to the voter.”

“If you talk to a normal, non-woke family, this is what they think,” said Sen. Scott. He’s right.