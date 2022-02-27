Mark Levin at CPAC: We Love America Because It’s America, not Because We’re Nationalists.

Mark Levin trashed populism and nationalism at CPAC 2022 on Saturday, which was interesting considering how Donald Trump has been widely branded as a populist and many of his supporters identify as populists. But Levin insisted that “populism is progressivism” and “progressivism is American Marxism.”

“Your declaration of Independence is not about populism, and it’s not about nationalism; it’s about Americanism,” he said. “Americanism is unique. It’s about unalienable rights, given by whom? The voters? Given by a majority of voters? Given by God almighty!”

“This nation was founded on Judeo-Christian principles,” he continued. “It wasn’t founded on mob rule and the majority wins all the time. What if the majority votes to disarm you? What if the majority votes to take your property away? What if the majority votes the Bill of Rights out of the Constitution? No, this isn’t about populism. Populism is progressivism. Progressivism is American Marxism. That’s the way it is.”

And he wasn’t booed. He was he was cheered.

“I’m not opposed to voting, for God sakes,” he continued. “But look at your Constitution. Where’s the direct election occur? House of Representatives. The original Constitution? That was it. The bicameral Congress, the other branch was chosen by the state legislatures. The president and vice president are chosen by the Electoral College. The judges have life […] appointments. Why? Because they feared the mob and they feared the Iron Fist of Central Power. They feared both.”

“We love America because it’s America, not because we’re nationalists,” said Levin. “I mean, the Russians are nationalists. The Chinese are nationalists. America First is about Americanism, first.”

“This is part of the problem. We move more and more towards mob-ocracy — populism — on one side and autocracy — nationalism — on the other side. Why don’t we embrace Americanism and Constitutionalism and individualism like our Framers did?” Levin concluded.