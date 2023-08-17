The Morning Briefing: It's 1776—Do You Know Where Your Normie Neighbors Are?

I am appalled at how we Americans are sitting on our hands as the Marxists take control of our country at, what I hate to admit, is a shockingly impressive pace.

On Monday, December 8, 1941, a day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, hundreds of thousands of young men lined up to volunteer for the military, knowing they might die or come back missing body parts.

Today, some Americans, who we will call our “normie neighbors,” are afraid to speak out against massive shoplifting gangs lest they be called “racist.” Our normie neighbors dutifully bent their knees and raised their sleeves for a BS shot because they didn’t want to be called “granny killers” They are afraid to say, “No, that dude in a dress isn’t a woman.”

How far we have fallen.

COVID Cowardice

COVID taught us, and the Marxists, that too many Americans are weak. We stayed home, closed our businesses, and said goodbye to loved ones who were dying in the hospital on our phones via Zoom, all over a virus almost everyone knows was paid for by the National Institutes of Health and manufactured in China. Why? Because we were told to do so. Never mind that more than 99% of Americans would survive the “bat-stew flu.”

FACT-O-RAMA! According to Johns Hopkins University, 98.9% of Americans who contracted COVID survived. This number does not include the potentially millions of Americans who tested positive at home and did not report their illness.

What happened to We the People? We fought the British redcoats over taxes. We stormed European beaches to free a continent we didn’t live on. Today, too many Americans cheer for confused men in one-piece bathing suits who beat a bunch of women in the 100-meter butterfly because we are afraid of being called a name.

I get it. The authoritarian left will gladly have you fired for daring to disagree with their Marxist flapdoodle. We might even face a judge for our thoughts and opinions.

Communism threatened the world for over half a century. Freedom prevailed. Yet many countries in the West are now forfeiting their hard-won liberties. Just look to Finland, where Päivi Räsänen is on trial for a tweet.https://t.co/EEbw4DCvBD — Kristen Waggoner (@KWaggonerADF) August 15, 2023

Free speech is on the chopping block in America, and your normie neighbors are too focused on installing that outdoor pizza oven in their backyard that they won’t own anymore if the Marxists win. Give them a nudge, would ya?

“But, KDJ, if we lose free speech, at least we will always have the 2nd Amendment!”

Oh really? If our normie neighbors are afraid of being called “transphobic” on Facebook, you can bet they’ll turn up the volume on Peaky Blinders and pretend not to notice as the Marxists drag you off to a COVID concentration camp.

It’s time to wake up your normie neighbors and relatives. Yes, you risk losing friends and family, as I have. But look at it this way: if they abandon you because you embrace liberty, they probably already hate you.

Internet Notables

The devil horns tattoos were God’s warning to her:

COMMIE WAKE-UP CALL

Founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab: "The future is what I call stakeholder capitalism, which is combined with social responsibility." As explained in an article from the Washington Times, "stakeholder capitalism is communism in disguise". "Under a WEF-imagined stakeholder system,… pic.twitter.com/dqEPQhcYKi — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) August 14, 2023

Happy Thoughts

Beavers are the French Bulldog of the semiaquatic rodent world:

Beavers just carry their babies in their arms like people.. Sound on.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/9HmuF1fNlX — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 11, 2023

And the Best Video of the Year Award Involving a Trans Dudette With a Gun Getting Taken Down by the Cops Goes To:

Police in Bellmore, NY successfully disarmed an armed woman who fired on officers. They saved her life. pic.twitter.com/cidHYa61eU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 16, 2023