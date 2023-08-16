Does Target Think It Can Wait Out the Storm and Eventually Resume Grooming Kids?

Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has all but destroyed the once-iconic beer brand. Sales plummeted, the company lost billions in market value, its stock was downgraded, workers were laid off, and the company implemented a hiring freeze.

It’s become painfully obvious that time has not healed the wounds the company inflicted by joining forces with a man who pretends to be a woman. Bud Light has learned a hard and expensive lesson.

Target has also experienced the wrath of consumers by featuring a range of merchandise and clothing with trans-friendly slogans and books pushing radical leftist gender ideology on children. Like Bud Light, Target’s problems haven’t gone away. The company’s sales have continued to decline, and the company announced on Wednesday that it has lowered sales and profit expectations for the rest of the year.

“Target lowered its sales and profit expectations for the rest of the year after its quarterly sales fell for the first time in six years, declining 5.4%, while it announced it expected its share price to clock in between $7.00 to $8.00 as opposed to the previously expected $7.75 to $8.75,” reports the Daily Caller. “The decrease in expectations follows backlash from conservatives after the company announced a Pride Month collection in May that included LGBT merchandise marketed to kids.”

Target’s situation isn’t much different from Bud Light’s. After angering its consumer base by partnering with Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch tried to walk back its disastrous partnership with him, which only angered LGBT activists, prompting them to boycott the company as well. Target similarly tried to contain the damage of the grooming merchandise scandal by moving their pride displays to the back of a handful of stores in select markets, causing a similar outrage from LGBT activists.

Related: We’re Winning the Fight Against the Transgender Cult

“We continue to take a cautious approach to planning our business, and have therefore adjusted our financial guidance in anticipation of continued near-term challenges on the topline,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in the earnings report. “This approach, along with the long-term investments we’re making in our business and strategy, position us to deliver sustainable, profitable growth in the years ahead.”

According to a recent poll conducted by McLaughlin and Associates, 61% of voters “believe introducing young children to ideas like transgenderism, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ themes hurts their emotional and psychological development.“ The Bud Light and Target boycotts have emboldened individuals critical of extreme transgender ideology, but it’s doubtful that Target has learned the same lesson as Anheuser-Busch.

Earlier this year, Cornell still insisted that he thinks going woke is good for the company, and according to Christina Hennington, the chief growth officer for Target, the company believes it can simply wait out the storm and that eventually the backlash will die down.

“We anticipated some of the headwinds at play throughout the second quarter, including the continued pullback in discretionary spending,” Hennington said in an earnings conference call. “Other headwinds were incremental, including the strong reaction to this year’s pride assortment.”

That’s one way to put it. The bottom line: keep the pressure on Target.