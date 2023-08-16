Joe Rogan Takes 'Creepy' Teachers to the Woodshed for Trying to Indoctrinate Students

The world’s most popular podcast host, Joe Rogan, issued a warning during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” saying that “creepy” teachers are now hard at work indoctrinating students, sometimes very young students, with extreme, radical left-wing ideologies and perversions. Rogan just continues to get more “based” as time moves forward. That tends to happen when you’re a person who applies basic common sense to everyday life. It’s astounding how rare that has become in the modern world.

“Those adults are with your children more than you are during the day,” Rogan said in a conversation with guest Tim Dillon about teachers. “They’re there for hours and hours with the undivided attention of your kids and some of them are f***ing loons.”

Rogan then stated that some of these teachers are under the impression it’s part of their job to “remove the programming of the parents that they don’t agree with” and to “get into your kid’s head” in order to fill it up with “questionable and debatable ideas that they’re trying to push as doctrine.”

The popular and controversial podcast host also pointed out that moms and dads have discovered books located in their children’s schools that feature extremely graphic imagery of a sexual nature, including, he said, “books where they were showing explicit oral sex, they were showing illustrations of oral sex” that basically amount to being “cartoon pornography.”

Pushback like this from Rogan on radical left-wing ideology is nothing new. He’s been speaking against certain aspects of transgender-related issues for years, along with the efforts liberals are engaging in to try and force people into accepting this new ideology as true.

According to the Daily Wire:

During an episode earlier this year talking about the backlash that Bud Light has faced over its partnership with a controversial transgender influencer, Rogan said, “I think this was a legitimate public outrage one, where they just pushed too far and people went, ‘f*** you.’” When talking about a similar situation that Target faces, Rogan noted that Target also “lost billions of dollars, too, because people are sick of this s***.”

“They’re sick of social things like that, that are controversial, getting stuffed in your face, and you have to accept it,” he explained. “And people are like, ‘I don’t wanna accept. I’m just coming here for f***ing toilet paper.’”

“They just don’t get it. They think it has to be in everything,” the podcaster stated. “Because of social media, everybody feels like they’re fighting some sort of social battle with everything they do. And you know, and this is one, this is another one that’s like, it’s like forced compliance. You have to, you’re forced to comply with this.”

Preach, brother. Rogan also chatted about how the efforts being made to normalize transgenderism have impacted the world of women’s athletics.

“And, you know, it’s f***ing up women’s sports in a huge way, in a huge way,” he added. “And some organizations are pushing back against that. And some people are pushing back against the organizations that are pushing back against it, which to me is insane. Like, if you care at all about biological women, you should be against that.”

“It’s like what you have to do and how long you have to take hormones before you can identify as a woman to compete as a woman, like, just f***ing stop,” he continued. “There’s a reason why there’s women’s sports. And there’s a reason why there’s men’s sports. And you’re not talking about who you are, or what your truth is, ‘live your truth.’”

How does Rogan think all of this will ultimately shake out? He said that things will be solved when people simply “don’t accept it anymore.” Nailed it. Again.