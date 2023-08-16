Rob Schneider Blasts Biden for Sending More Cash to Ukraine Than to Hawaii Fire Victims

Actor and professional funnyman Rob Schneider took a proverbial blow torch to President Joe Biden on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — for sending loads and loads more money to Ukraine than to victims who have lost their homes in the devastating fires taking place in Maui. So much for Biden’s claim of being compassionate. Remember, this is the same man who, when asked to speak on the tragedy unfolding in Maui while he was enjoying a day at the beach, simply said, “No comment.”

According to Breitbart News, Schneider said in his post, “Biden hates Americans.” What other message should we as the general public pull out of this fact? If Biden truly loved the people of this nation, he would not have instituted so many poor economic policies. He would not have pulled the trigger on the Afghanistan troop withdrawal, and he certainly would not be sealing up billions of tax dollars and sending them overseas to Ukraine while our own citizens, caught in a horrendous natural disaster, go without any kind of relief.

$115,000,000,000 BILLION US TAX PAYER DOLLARS TO UKRAINE…

$1.9 million dollars to American Maui fire victims.

Biden hates Americans… pic.twitter.com/zyG52CdEkf — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 15, 2023

Here’s more from Breitbart:

After callously saying “no comment” when asked over the weekend about the catastrophic fires in Hawaii, Biden shifted to PR damage control mode Monday by announcing survivors of the Maui fires would receive “a one-time $700 payment per household.” Some estimates have noted that the White House’s payment comes to a paltry $1.9 million to the state’s fire victims. Meanwhile, the federal government continues to send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine, with Congress approving $113 billion to Ukraine in 2022 alone. The vast disparity has resulted in more fallout for Biden, with some calling the $700 per household insulting. Former President Donald Trump was among those who slammed Biden for his bizarrely insensitive “no comment” response over the weekend. In a video posted Monday, Trump called Biden “the most incompetent president in the history of our country.”

There aren’t a lot of conservative voices out in Hollywood right now who are brave and bold, so it’s always refreshing to hear someone with as much cultural clout as Rob Schneider speak his mind and tell the truth. It should be noted that I said, “brave and bold,” as there are plenty of folks in the entertainment industry who are “in the closet” about their conservatism. Understandable, right?

If they speak out against the progressive agenda rotting the United States from the inside out, they could end up on a blacklist. Look what happened to Roseanne Barr and James Woods for example. Yes, Barr made an uncouth statement, but was the reaction to that comment proportional to the “offense?” No.

However, there are more and more individuals like Schneider popping up every day, people who have a steel backbone and will speak truth regardless of the cost or consequences.

According to a report from the New York Post from June, Schneider takes aim at liberals in his most recent comedy special, “Woke Up America.”

“There is no forgiveness from the liberal intelligentsia. You don’t get it,” Schneider said to “Fox & Friends” hosts during an interview at the time. “So don’t bother. Just stick to your guns.”

“At the end of the day,” the comedian and close friend of superstar Adam Sandler added, “you have to go where the jokes are and you have to go make fun of the people who deserve to be mocked. And I think the authoritarianism, especially coming from the liberal intelligentsia, deserves to be mocked, and it’s easy to do.”

The comedian covers a variety of controversial topics, including why the government recently decided to release footage of UFOs, why the word “woman” now sends people into total hysterics, and all sorts of things we all need to learn to laugh at.