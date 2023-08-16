Medical School Professor Says Trans Kids Can Identify as 'Gender Hybrids' Like 'Minotaurs'

There are many questions surrounding the gender debate, including the most basic of questions; how does multiple genders fit into the evolution of Homo sapiens?

Modern humans have trod the earth for about 150,000 years. If they were so confused about what gender they were, how did our species propagate and survive?

There is always a fine line between survival and extinction. How did our distant ancestors avoid extinction when so many of them were having sex with Homo sapiens of a “rainbow of genders”?

My head hurts.

Anyway, the gender debate is getting weirder and weirder. Enter Diane Ehrensaft, a “feminist” who supports a “gender revolution.” She’s the director of mental health and chief psychologist at the UCSF (University of California San Francisco) Benioff Children’s Hospital gender development center. Ehrensaft specializes in pediatric “gender-affirmative care for transgender and gender-expansive patients,” according to Fox News.

This is how she’s “transitioning” children.

Ehrensaft made what some may consider fringe claims about gender ideology, including that kids can identify as “gender hybrids” which include a mythology-inspired creature called a “gender Minotaur,” and that kids can change their genders by season and can have different identities depending on their location. According to Britannica, a “Minotaur” is derived from Greek mythology and was a creature which had the body of a man and the head of a bull. “I totally agree we are in the midst of a gender revolution and the children are leading it. And it’s a wonderful thing to see. And it’s also humbling to know [children] know more than we do about this topic of being gender expansive,” she said during a 2018 talk at the San Francisco Public Library.

Ehrensaft thinks the transgender revolution is the next phase of the ’60s feminist movement. Does she mean the feminist movement has remained dormant for 60 years? We’ve already had “new wave” feminism,” next generation” feminism”,” neo-feminism,” and let’s not forget old vanilla “radical feminism,” whose original adherents are grandmothers now.

That’s a horrifying thought.

“Now, we’ve got genders moving boulders, and it makes a lot of people nervous,” she said.

Ehrensaft believes that transgenderism is derived by a “gender web” which is influenced by culture, upbringing and nature. “Each person’s web will change over time as they age,” the event’s description said. “What’s Your Gender? Don’t answer until you hear all your options… Ehrensaft wants you to get off the binary measurement scale.”

How much damage is this ignorant b**ch doing to kids?

“And as you know, language is political. So what’s good today will be politically incorrect tomorrow. So we’ll just keep changing as we go,” said Ehrensaft. “This is a whole group of kids you all should know about.”

“A boy… twirled [in my office]… and said to me, ‘You see, I’m a Prius… I’m a boy in the front, and I’m a girl in the back.”

Obviously, this is child abuse, and Dr. Ehrensaft belongs in a prison — or a rubber room.