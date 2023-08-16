Joe Biden Has Spent More Time on Vacation Than Any President in History

lolPresident Joe Biden has rightfully taken criticism for his utter failure to address the natural disaster and massive loss of life on Maui, instead choosing to take a week-long vacation in Lake Tahoe. It begs the question, after his 2020 campaign in which his handlers called “lids” on his campaign activities after 9:30 a.m. each day, his frequent Sun’s Out, Guns Out beach trips, and his frequent breaks from his hectic schedule: How much time has Biden actually spent on the job?

As Biden was leaving the beach from his vacation he was asked about the situation in Hawaii. “No comment” was his response. Absolutely sickening and heartless. pic.twitter.com/uFNLePRyRH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2023

Mark Levin was more pointed in his criticism:

Biden just took a 10-day vacation, he took a long weekend off this past weekend, and he's going on another vacation. Either being president is the easiest job in the world, where even a person with stage 5 dementia can do the job, or our country is being run by a group of… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 14, 2023

Biden just took a 10-day vacation, he took a long weekend off this past weekend, and he’s going on another vacation. Either being president is the easiest job in the world, where even a person with stage 5 dementia can do the job, or our country is being run by a group of radical leftists operating in the shadows. This is a very dangerous situation. I hear people refer to the 25th amendment, which is, in fact, available exactly for a situation like this. But no one in Biden’s cabinet, the VP, or Democrats on Capitol Hill are troubled by this. They are getting the results they want. That’s all that matters to them. And those who drafted, adopted, and ratified the 25th amendment couldn’t have imagined that we would be dealing with such a totalitarian movement.

Turns out, claims made that he’s spent 40% of his presidency on vacation check out, despite desperate attempts by fact-checkers to cover it up in “context.” Even MSNBC has admitted it, although they, too, attempt to swath it in context:

America’s oldest president now is also America’s most vacationed president. President Joe Biden has set a record for spending the most time on vacation. He has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation. Thus far, Biden has spent at least 360 days in Delaware.

A subsequent article on MSNBC states that, as of August 9, Biden has had 367 vacation days in two and a half years in office. That article offers up yet more context:

According to the Republican National Committee, Barack Obama spent 328 days (11.2%) on vacation while George W. Bush spent 1,020 days (34.9%) and Bill Clinton spent 345 days (11.8%). Ronald Reagan spent 335 days (11.5%) on vacation, Donald Trump spent 381 days (26%), George H.W. Bush 41 spent 533 days (36.5%), and Jimmy Carter spent 79 days (5.4%) on vacation. Biden has spent most of his vacation time at his home in Delaware, either at his house in Wilmington or his beach house in Rehoboth Beach. He has also taken several trips to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. In addition, Biden has made two trips to the U.S. Virgin Islands and one trip to South Carolina.

Several of those vacations, including the two in the Virgin Islands, were hosted by high-dollar donors to the Biden campaign and the DNC.

One has to seriously consider how anyone could expect him to do the job at all, with his failing health and increasing time away from the White House.