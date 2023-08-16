Mayo Clinic Offers Course in ‘Racial Equity,’ ‘Structural Racism,’ and ‘Anti-Blackness’

Your doctor might not know how to make you feel healthy, but he can make you feel guilty… for having “white fragility.” The Mayo Clinic, which has a high medical reputation, is offering a course on “racial equity” to healthcare professionals, with race-obsessed Robin DiAngelo as a guest lecturer.

For a mere $495 for doctors, or $265 for nurses, retirees, and staff (I guess racial equity isn’t related to financial equity), Mayo Clinic’s employees can learn critical race theory (CRT) — which is, somehow, a super important skill for doctors and nurses?

The course, “Developing Anti-Racism Leadership Competencies to Achieve Inclusive Practices and Health Equity 2023,” will run from September 12 to October 4 through Mayo Clinic’s School of Continuous Professional Development. “This course is an essential starting point for anyone seeking to expand their knowledge on the complexities of race, gender, and class,” the website brags.

Below are the course’s learning objectives.

Develop foundational knowledge of the historical and societal foundations of structural racism and anti-Blackness in America.

Identify modern-day impacts of the historical, cultural, legal, and social foundations of structural racism and anti-Blackness in America.

Describe tools and resources to operationalize knowledge through analysis of present day health, wellness, and economic outcomes.

Examine the impact subjective bias has on all systems, decisions, and outcomes.

Review the roles each of us play in upholding or disrupting systems of inequity and exclusion.

As medical professionals, these people should know that skin color is an external characteristic.

The faculty for this communistic CRT course are Dante King, M.Ed., and Robin DiAngelo, Ph.D., who are so oppressed in America that they are being paid to come lecture on racism for an elite medical entity. According to the Mayo Clinic, King wrote the award-winning book “The 400-Year Holocaust: White America’s Legal, Psychopathic, and Sociopathic Black Genocide and the Revolt Against Critical Race Theory.” Inspiring.

DiAngelo, meanwhile, wrote the New York Times Bestseller List’s “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.” If that doesn’t already concern you, her “area of research is in Whiteness Studies and Critical Discourse Analysis, tracing how whiteness is reproduced in everyday narratives.” Whatever the heck that means. And how will this woman assist healthcare professionals to do their jobs better?

The Marxist obsession with race, sex, and class seems to have permeated every aspect of society. Why do doctors and nurses need to learn about supposed “structural racism” in modern America? Shouldn’t they be working rather to treat everybody the same, regardless of skin color?