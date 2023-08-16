CCP Bashes U.S. Maui Response, Ignores Own Catastrophic Handling of Floods

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is bashing the U.S. government’s (admittedly) poor handling of the tragic and devastating fires in Maui, Hawaii. But this comes just after the CCP, in trying to save its political hub from huge floods, submerged whole towns under water.

Below are sections of an August 15 article from CCP state media Global Times, attacking the American response to the Lahaina fire and singling out Joe Biden for particular criticism. It is key to remember these critiques of the U.S. politicians, not because they are necessarily inaccurate, but because the same critiques can be applied even more forcefully to the CCP itself. The CCP is outright lying when it brags about its own disaster response, and it committed some of the mistakes it accuses U.S. officials of making on an egregious scale.

Deadly wildfires in Hawaii, which caused the biggest death toll in more than a century in the US and forced thousands to evacuate from their homes, expose the incompetence of the US government, said analysts, with many local residents who survived the disaster posting videos on social media criticizing the problematic response of local authorities and poor early warning system. Residents also criticized US mainstream media reports… Many people including survivors uploaded videos to break the silence on social media networks to heavily criticize the incompetence of the government and the problematic response and early warning system…Some complained about the disorganized response and poor traffic system that trapped the people who wanted to escape and the rescue personnel who wanted to enter the island, and that donations have not been handed to the people in need… Many Chinese netizens do not understand why the powerful US military force can allow Americans to feel helpless during the disaster when the Pacific Fleet is right there in Hawaii. A comment said “why don’t US military troops go to rescue their people in the disaster area?” In China, the military, police and other professional rescue forces will respond immediately to rescue people every time when disasters occur in any location in China.

I highlighted the most key sections. Now let’s turn from this CCP propaganda to the CCP response in reality to the recent catastrophic flooding. The CCP‘s vaunted disaster relief reportedly involved redirecting heavy floodwaters away from its political hub, essentially drowning farms and towns in the process.

From The Epoch Times, August 13:

After record rainfall hit Beijing, Tianjin, and parts of surrounding Hebei Province last week, the Chinese communist regime deliberately diverted floodwaters to nearby areas in Hebei Province to protect Beijing and new political hub Xiong’an, causing cities, villages, and vast swathes of farmland to be submerged in rapidly rising water. Among them, Zhuozhou city and nearby areas were hit the hardest. Besides the immeasurable loss of life, property, and livelihood, the diverted floods have also destroyed large scale high-tech industrial parks in the area. The estimated economic loss to the Chinese state-owned tech companies is astronomical, according to a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) internal document obtained by The Epoch Times.

The outlet had already reported on August 4, “Hebei Province’s Zhuozhou city, with a population of 718,000, and nearby areas were subsequently flooded, with many people only given two hours to evacuate. A large number of people were trapped in the fast-rising floods.” So that whole self-righteous criticism from the CCP about trapped people goes out the window.

Epoch Times isn’t the only source to report severe CCP failures in dealing with the floods. The hosts of “The China Show,” Matt Tye and Winston Sterzel, are YouTubers who used to live in China until they uncovered some facts the CCP didn’t want uncovered. Now they expose CCP lies on their show. According to Tye and Sterzel, the horribly built infrastructure and drainage in China, where the government controls — and mismanages — just about everything, is a major factor in how destructive the effects of the flooding were.

“China is the land of shortcuts and facades,” as Sterzel put it. And “when a big disaster like this hits, it’s not the Chinese government’s priority to actually go and save people; it’s their priority to put on a dancing show to show everybody, ‘look how great we are.’” Supposed rescue workers from the government literally do contrived photo ops as people suffer — and volunteers are stopped from helping.

But when death and disaster occur, the CCP just lies and tries to shut up any witnesses, Tye and Sterzel explained. The idea that the CCP is Johnny-on-the-spot whenever a disaster occurs, eager to help its people as much as possible, is pure propaganda.