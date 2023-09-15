The Morning Briefing: Is Cackles the Millstone Around the Biden Campaign's Neck?

Top O’ the Briefing

It’s no secret that the Democrats have an uphill battle selling the American electorate on four more years for the Big Guy. With the possibility of impeachment looming, economic news that just isn’t getting any better, and a new study that suggests that dementia among our leaders is a huge problem, Biden 2024 doesn’t sound like an appealing prospect.

And then there’s the problem of the second spot on the ticket. Thanks to Joe Biden’s obsession with checking off demographic boxes, we’re stuck with Kamala Harris a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Or are we? Matt reported that there’s a drumbeat to get rid of Cackles from the 2024 ticket:

“Several columnists have an idea on how to make President Joe Biden more electable in 2024: Drop Vice President Kamala Harris and pick a new running mate,” reports Politico. “Yes, voters think Biden may be too old to serve another four years, according to recent polls, but three columnists believe that a stronger running mate will gain traction in the country or even in the party.” One of the columnists mentioned is Eric Levitz of New York Magazine Intelligencer, who suggests that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) or Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) are potential alternatives.

Raphael Warnock? Hahahahahahahahahahaha! Eric, you’re a hoot. Wait, he’s serious? Yikes.

And then Robert wrote about a laughably awkward interview that Wine Harpy Nancy Pelosi gave with Gloria Vanderbilt’s son on CNN. When Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi if she thought Cackles was the best choice for Biden’s running mate, she fell back on the old chestnut of, “Biden chose her.”

Then Pelosi ran with some boilerplate compliments of Harris before saying the quiet part out loud: the Vice President doesn’t do all that much. Robert put it this way:

Oops. Pelosi knew she couldn’t leave Harris hanging there with a sign around her neck reading You don’t do that much, so she added: “You know, you, you’re a source of strength, inspiration, intellectual resource, and the rest, and you, I think she’s represented our country very well at home and abroad.” Yeah, clearly Pelosi thinks Harris has done a terrific job and will be a tremendous president when the curtain finally comes down on the Biden charade. It was odd that Pelosi had such a deer-in-the-headlights demeanor about Cooper’s question, which she or her staff should have been able to see coming from ten miles away.

Oof. It’s definitely not a ringing endorsement to admit that Kamala is brilliant at a nothing-burger job.

Realistically, I don’t expect the Biden 2024 team to get rid of Cackles; the intersectional fallout might be too great to overcome. At the same time, it’s interesting and even refreshing to see some Democrats beginning to see what we’ve been saying all along. Kamala’s a drag, and not the kind the left wants reading to your children.

