Dems Prepping for a New Veep? Pelosi Repeatedly Refuses to Say Harris Is Old Joe's Best Running Mate

Nancy Pelosi (D-Smirnoff) is no longer speaker of the House, at least for the moment, but there is no doubt that the octogenarian insider trader still wields considerable influence within the party of madness and treason, popularly known as “the Democrats.” And so it was by no means a trivial incident on Wednesday when Pelosi refused to affirm that Kamala Harris was the best running mate for Old Joe Biden. Could the party of Antifa and drag queens be preparing to throw Kamala under the bus and bring in someone who can more plausibly serve as president once Old Joe finally gives up his act and stops pretending to be the man in charge? It’s entirely possible.

On CNN, Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi what should have been a softball question, a prelude to Queen Absolut praising The Cackler to the skies and reassuring the American people about what a noble, inspiring leader the Figurehead-In-Waiting really is. Cooper’s question: “Is Vice President Harris the best running mate for this president?” But instead of taking the cue to gush over Kamala, Pelosi responded: “He thinks so. And that’s what matters.”

Biden thinks so? That’s unlikely. Old Joe doesn’t seem to think about much of anything except when “Matlock” is on again and what time he can expect his next ice cream cone. But Pelosi’s answer clearly signaled that those who are really running things are happy enough with Kamala or believe themselves to be stuck with her. Pelosi also made it clear, however, that she herself does not agree, and contrary to her own words, that does matter within the Democrat Party.

Apparently aware that she had revealed far too much, Pelosi then launched into the praise of Kamala which was supposed to be the whole of her answer to Cooper’s question. In light of her immediate reply, however, Pelosi only appeared defensive and aware of Harris’ obvious and manifold weaknesses as she insisted, “And by the way, she’s very politically astute. I don’t think people give her enough credit.”

Now fully committed to the ditch she was in, Pelosi proceeded to dig it deeper, saying of Harris, “She’s, of course, values-based, consistent with the president’s values and the rest.” Values-based. Check. That’s so important, especially with the steady stream of revelations about just how much value Old Joe and his crime family have gotten out of the positions of power and influence he has occupied. Why, the total value could be billions by now, but it’s at the very least a healthy number of millions, and it’s good to know that Harris’ values are “consistent” with those of the senescent corruptocrat in the Oval Office.

Starting to slur her words slightly, Speaker Stolichnaya began to repeat herself: “People don’t understan’, she’s politically astu’, why would she be vice president if she were not?” Cooper, however, would not be put off, and repeated his initial question: “Do you think she is the best running mate, though?”

Even at this point, Pelosi wouldn’t give her a wholehearted endorsement, instead simply repeating herself yet again: “She’s the vice president of the United States! Oh, people say to me, ‘Well, why isn’t she doing this or that?’ I say, ‘Because she’s the vice president.’ That’s the job description. You don’t do that much.”

Oops. Pelosi knew she couldn’t leave Harris hanging there with a sign around her neck reading You don’t do that much, so she added: “You know, you, you’re a source of strength, inspiration, intellectual resource, and the rest, and you, I think she’s represented our country very well at home and abroad.”

Yeah, clearly Pelosi thinks Harris has done a terrific job and will be a tremendous president when the curtain finally comes down on the Biden charade. It was odd that Pelosi had such a deer-in-the-headlights demeanor about Cooper’s question, which she or her staff should have been able to see coming from ten miles away.

And it may be an indication that the Democrat leadership is desperately casting about for a way to rid themselves of the ridiculous vice president that their obsession with race and gender has led them to inflict upon themselves (and us). The problem is that if they make the slightest move to dump Harris, the charges of racism and sexism will come thick and fast. No wonder Pelosi had to repeat herself and spout platitudes.