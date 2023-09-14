BREAKING: Hunter Biden Indicted on Gun Charges. What Does it Mean?

Hunter “Fredo” Biden was indicted Tuesday on gun charges in his home state of Delaware.

FACT-O-RAMA! The moniker “Fredo,” meaning a failing, hapless brother in a powerful family, was coined by the late, great Rush Limbaugh in regard to Chris Cuomo. Cuomo would eventually be fired from CNN, the best job he likely ever had, for trying to help his brother, “Handy Andy” Cuomo, who resigned from his New York Governor gig under allegations of sexually harassing and touching roughly one dozen women.

Hunter is being charged with lying on a federal form when purchasing a firearm. The ATF form specifically asks a potential gun purchaser if he or she is addicted to or using drugs, including marijuana. Hunter checked the box marked “no.” He then foolishly went on to write an autobiography that all but celebrated his addiction to crack.

BLOW-O-RAMA! Hunter Biden was kicked out of the Navy Reserve for using cocaine.

Hunter had a sweetheart of a deal yanked in July when a judge read the small print and realized Hunter was being given a “get out of jail free card.” That deal also allowed Hunter to walk on the gun charge.

Hunter purchased a Colt Cobra 38SPL. One of his many girlfriends eventually disposed of the gun in a garbage can near a school.

Despite lying on the form, Hunter Biden admitted at one point that his drug addiction was so fierce, he would dig through carpeting, hoping to find some crack he had dropped.

“I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone,” Fredo admitted to CBS.

“I went one time for 13 days without sleeping, and smoking crack and drinking vodka throughout that entire time,” he continued.

Hunter’s tax charges are still supposedly pending, though those charges will likely remain misdemeanors unless the Oversight Committee — and its numerous whistleblowers, eyewitnesses, bank records, and money wire transfer receipts — can provide evidence of greater crimes.

What does this all mean? Probably very little. Daddy-Joe’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has bent over backward to keep Hunter from taking responsibility for his lack of responsibility.

Both Hunter and Joe Biden are on the ropes for international bribes worth tens of millions of dollars from China, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, and Romania. Some of this money allegedly ended up in the bank accounts of at least nine members of the Biden family, including at least one grandchild.